Report: Mets Hire Law Firm to Review Workplace Culture, Focus Sexual Harassment

The Mets have reportedly hired a law firm to review the team's workplace culture and will “focus on sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination issues,” according to The Athletic.

In an organization-wide email sent by team owner Steven Cohen on March 19 obtained by The Athletic, Cohen announced that WilmerHale will be conducting the probe. The move comes as a result of the sexual harassment allegations made toward former Mets general manager Jared Porter and former manager Mickey Callaway.

In January, it was reported by ESPN and later confirmed by Porter that he had sent explicit images to a media member and was subsequently fired. Callaway allegedly sent and solicited lewd images from media members during his tenure with the Mets, Indians and Angels.

Callaway is currently a pitching coach with the Angels. 

