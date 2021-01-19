MLB to Investigate Porter, Potentially Issue Suspension

SI.com
MLB to Investigate Jared Porter, Potentially Issue Suspension

Mets general manager Jared Porter fields questions during his introductory press conference

Major League Baseball plans to launch an investigation into the conduct of former Mets general manager Jared Porter, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale

The investigation could lead to a suspension in which Porter would be required to "apply for reinstatement to work again in baseball," per Nightengale

Porter was fired by New York on Tuesday – just one day after ESPN revealed he sent a string of unsolicited and explicit text messages to a female reporter.

Porter reportedly met the reporter in question in June 2016 and texted her more than 60 times without a response. Porter continued his messages in August and sent 17 photos as he asked her to meet him in Los Angeles. The final message reportedly showed Porter's "bare penis," per ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan

Mets owner Steve Cohen announced Porter's firing on Tuesday. 

"In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it," Cohen said in a press release. "There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior."

The Mets claimed to be unaware of Porter's inappropriate behavior when they tabbed him as general manager in December 2020. The Cubs and Diamondbacks (both former employers of Porter) have released statements to the same effect.

“We do not condone this behavior and are extremely troubled by the details that have been reported,’’ the Diamondbacks said in a press release. “We were obviously not aware of these allegations from 2016 and had we been, we would have investigated and addressed the situation immediately.’’

