Report: Mets, Lindor Agree to 10-Year, $341M Extension

SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Francisco Lindor on New York Mets, his future with the team
Francisco Lindor on New York Mets, his future with the team

Report: Mets, Francisco Lindor Agree to 10-Year, $341 Million Extension

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Francisco Lindor and the Mets have agreed to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

The news comes hours after reports surfaced that the two sides were at an impasse regarding contract negotiations. The Mets had originally offered 10 years and $325 million, with Lindor's team countering at 12 years, $385 million.

Lindor, 27, was traded to the Mets in January in exchange for young shortstops Andres Giménez and Ahmed Rosario as well as minor league outfielder Isaiah Greene. Lindor and the Mets were engaged in extension discussions throughout Spring Training prior to Wednesday's deal. The new contract has no opt-outs, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic, and is $1 million more than the extension signed by Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., which was worth 14 years and $340 million.

Lindor's deal reportedly has a limited no-trade clause, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It also includes a $21 million signing bonus, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The Mets now have one of baseball's best shortstops under contract for the next 11 years, as his new contract begins in 2022. Lindor is a four-time All-Star in six MLB seasons, sporting an .833 career OPS. Lindor combined to hit 103 home runs from 2017-19, tallying 329 runs in the three-year stretch. Cleveland's former shortstop is also a two-time Gold Glove winner.

Lindor's extension continues a spending spree for the Mets after Steve Cohen took over as the team's owner in October 2020. New York retained starting pitcher Marcus Stroman on a one-year deal in November, and it signed catcher James McCann a month later. The Mets could also offer outfielder Michael Conforto a nine-figure extension before he hits free agency after the 2021 season.

The Mets enter the year seeking their first playoff appearance since 2016. They have reached the postseason just four times since 2000, including two World Series appearances in 2000 and 2015.

YOU MAY LIKE

joe biden
Play
MLB

Biden Calls Texas Rangers Allowing Full Capacity a 'Mistake'

The Texas Rangers will allow full capacity for their first game, with the rest of the league limiting attendance. Biden called the decision "not responsible."

robert kraft
Play
NFL

Kraft Praises Newton, Says He Doesn't Regret Letting Brady Leave

Patriots owner Robert Kraft discussed Cam Newton, free agency and Tom Brady in his first meeting with the media since the end of last season.

francisco-lindor-mets
Play
MLB

Report: Mets, Lindor Agree to 10-Year, $341M Extension

Lindor's 10-year, $341 million extension begins in 2022 and has no opt-outs.

francisco lindor
Play
MLB

Report: Mets, Lindor Reach Impasse in Contract Negotiations

The Mets have reportedly offered Lindor a 10-year, $325 million deal, while Lindor is asking for 12 years and $385 million.

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
Play
NFL

What We Know About the Deshaun Watson Lawsuits

Deshaun Watson faces 21 civil lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and assault over the last year, with one incident as recent as March 2021. Here's a quick primer.

jj redick
NBA

Redick Rips Pelicans Exec Over Trade: 'He Did Not Honor His Word'

Redick said on his podcast that he was given an assurance from Pelicans executive David Griffin that he'd be traded to a preferred situation.

The future of the NFL combine IMAGE
Play
NFL

Hotel Serving as NCAA Bubble to Host a Different Kind of NFL Combine

One hotel. 500 athletes. 400 college/NFL staff. 1,200 blocked rooms over 33 days. A short-staffed Indianapolis hotel is taking on a Herculean task.

Deshaun Watson holding a football
Play
NFL

Two New Lawsuits Filed Against Watson, Bringing Total to 21

Two new civil lawsuits were filed against Deshaun Watson, bringing the total number of lawsuits up to 21.