Report: Mets, Lindor Agree to 10-Year, $341M Extension

Francisco Lindor and the Mets have agreed to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

The news comes hours after reports surfaced that the two sides were at an impasse regarding contract negotiations. The Mets had originally offered 10 years and $325 million, with Lindor's team countering at 12 years, $385 million.

Lindor, 27, was traded to the Mets in January in exchange for young shortstops Andres Giménez and Ahmed Rosario as well as minor league outfielder Isaiah Greene. Lindor and the Mets were engaged in extension discussions throughout Spring Training prior to Wednesday's deal. The new contract has no opt-outs, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic, and is $1 million more than the extension signed by Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., which was worth 14 years and $340 million.

Lindor's deal reportedly has a limited no-trade clause, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It also includes a $21 million signing bonus, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The Mets now have one of baseball's best shortstops under contract for the next 11 years, as his new contract begins in 2022. Lindor is a four-time All-Star in six MLB seasons, sporting an .833 career OPS. Lindor combined to hit 103 home runs from 2017-19, tallying 329 runs in the three-year stretch. Cleveland's former shortstop is also a two-time Gold Glove winner.

Lindor's extension continues a spending spree for the Mets after Steve Cohen took over as the team's owner in October 2020. New York retained starting pitcher Marcus Stroman on a one-year deal in November, and it signed catcher James McCann a month later. The Mets could also offer outfielder Michael Conforto a nine-figure extension before he hits free agency after the 2021 season.

The Mets enter the year seeking their first playoff appearance since 2016. They have reached the postseason just four times since 2000, including two World Series appearances in 2000 and 2015.