A-Rod, J.Lo Confirm Breakup: 'We Are Better as Friends'

Does Anthony Edwards Deserve a Pass for Not Knowing Who A-Rod Is?

A-Rod, J.Lo Announce Breakup: 'We Are Better as Friends'

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their breakup on Thursday morning by sharing a statement with TODAY that says, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so."

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement continued. "We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”

Reports of their possible breakup first surfaced in mid-March, but those reports then became disputed as Lopez and Rodriguez told various outlets in a statement that, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."

Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in 2017 and got in engaged in March 2019.

"We had to cancel the wedding... because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know," Lopez has previously told Page Six.

Last summer, Lopez and Rodriguez were among potential suitors to purchase the Mets before pulling out of the bidding.

Last weekend, Rodriguez and Marc Lore, the former president and CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce, signed a letter of intent to negotiate with Timberwolves majority owner Glen Taylor to become the next majority owner of the Timberwolves. 

