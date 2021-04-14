Anthony Edwards Hasn’t the Faintest Idea Who A-Rod Is

The sports version of “Sorry to this man”

Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards won’t be starstruck the first time he meets his new boss.

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, the former president and CEO of Walmart’s e-commerce division, are in exclusive negotiations to buy T-Wolves from Glen Taylor. Lore is the money man but A-Rod is the headline name, like Derek Jeter is for the Marlins’ ownership group. Sports fans actually know who A-Rod is. Or, most sports fans.

Edwards, the future of the franchise, has no clue who this washed up baseball player is.

He was asked about the Rodriguez news on Tuesday and whether he was a fan of A-Rod’s.

“A fan?” Edwards replied. “Who is he?”

“The baseball player? Alex Rodriguez?” the reporter answered.

“Yeah, honestly, I don’t know who that is,” Edwards said. “I know he’s going to be the owner but I don’t know nothing about baseball.”

Rodriguez saw the clip of the Edwards interview and introduced himself on Instagram.

“What’s good my guy,” Edwards responded on his Instagram story.

Anthony Edwards/Instagram

Edwards said in an interview with Bally Sports North’s Marney Gellner before the season that he was a star baseball player as a kid and could have gone pro, but apparently his interest in the game fell off once he stopped playing.

It’s not a surprise that Edwards would be oblivious to who Rodriguez is. He was only six years old the last time A-Rod won an MVP award, eight years old when he won the World Series with the Yankees and 15 when Rodriguez played his final game. Plus, he’s from Atlanta, a National League city, and A-Rod spent his entire career in the AL. At least we know he won’t be intimidated when it comes time to negotiate a new contract.

