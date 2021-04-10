SI.com
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Alex Rodriguez, Ex-Walmart Executive Marc Lore Negotiating to Buy Timberwolves

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and friend Marc Lore, the former president and CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce, are negotiating to become the next owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The two have signed a letter of intent and are currently negotiating with Timberwolves majority owner Glen Taylor during a 30-day window, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. The two would serve as limited partners for the next two-and-a-half years before taking control of the team if a deal were to get done. Taylor would serve as a mentor for the two new owners. The deal would also include Taylor's WNBA team Minnesota Lynx, according to the Star Tribune, with an agreement to keep both teams in Minnesota.

"We look forward to entering this phase of the process with Glen Taylor," Rodriguez and Lore said in a statement. "Our respect for him [Taylor] and the legacy he has built lays an amazing foundation for what is to come. We are excited by the prospect of getting to know the Timberwolves organization, the talented team, and their incredible fans."

Lore and Rodriguez would reportedly be 50–50 partners in the arrangement, according to The Athletic. The partners and Lore have also already agreed in an estimation of the franchise at $1.5 billion. 

Lore and Rodriguez are longtime friends and business partners. Just last year the two attempted to purchase the Mets before Steve Cohen was able to secure the team. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

WrestleMania 37 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Live updates from the first night of WWE's WrestleMania 37 from Tampa.

Alex Rodriguez at Super Bowl LIV.
NBA

A-Rod, Ex-Walmart Executive Negotiating to Buy Timberwolves

Rodriguez and Lore have 30 days to come to an agreement with owner Glen Taylor to buy Minnesota's NBA and WNBA teams.

Apr 10, 2021; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Corey Conners lines up his putt on the second green during the third round of The Masters golf tournament.
Play
Golf

Conners's Ace Launches Him Up the Masters Leaderboard

Corey Conners is the first Canadian with a hole-in-one at the Masters since Ross Somerville in 1934.

Robert (left) and Jonathan (right) Kraft
Play
NFL

Patriots President: Stadium Should Have Full Fan Capacity

Jonathan Kraft believes the vaccine rollout will allow the Patriots to host games with full fan capacity.

Karim Benzema scores vs. Barca
Play
Soccer

Real Madrid Defeat Barcelona in El Clásico to Move Atop La Liga

Real Madrid used two first-half goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos on Saturday to earn the season sweep over Barcelona.

Musician Bad Bunny with WWE's Damian Priest on Raw
Play
Wrestling

Why Bad Bunny Is Getting in the Ring at ‘WrestleMania’

Yes, Bad Bunny really has a match at “WrestleMania 37.”

omos
Play
Wrestling

Meet Omos, an Ex-Basketball Player Turned Wrestler

Omos, whose real name is Jordan Omogbehin, is over 7-feet tall, AJ Styles’ bodyguard and a former college basketball player.

Carli Lloyd makes her 300th cap.
Play
Soccer

Carli Lloyd Becomes Third USWNT Player to 300 Caps

In a 1–1 draw with Sweden on Saturday, USWNT midfielder Carli Lloyd made her 300th international appearance in her 17th season.