Report: Castellanos Two-Game Suspension Upheld

Report: Two-Game Suspension For Nick Castellanos Upheld After Appeal is Denied

The two-game suspension handed down to Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos for his role in a bench-clearing brawl on April 3 has been upheld after his appeal was denied, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel.

The brawl ensued after Castellanos celebrated scoring on a wild pitch by screaming and flexing against Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford. Earlier in the game, Castellanos was hit by a pitch from Woodford. 

MLB cited health and safety protocols as the rationale for the suspension, according to Passan

Castellanos, 29, starts his suspension Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, per The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans.

Castellanos has 18 hits, five homers and 10 RBI in his 61 at-bats this season. 

