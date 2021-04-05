Reds' Castellanos Suspended Two Games After Weekend Brawl

SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
MLB Opening Day: Will Los Angeles Dodgers repeat?
MLB Opening Day: Will Los Angeles Dodgers repeat?

Reds' Nick Castellanos Suspended Two Games After Weekend Brawl

Author:
Publish date:

Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos has received a two-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing brawl this past weekend in a game between the Reds and the Cardinals. 

Castellanos has also been handed an undisclosed fine. 

He is appealing the suspension, which MLB's senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill said was given for "aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident."

On Saturday, Castellanos was ejected from the game for his role in the confrontation, which ensued after bumping into pitcher Jake Woodford as he slid into home plate on a wild pitch. Upon standing up, Castellanos yelled and flexed in front of the pitcher.

Baseball Needs to Rally in 2021. The Future of the Game Is at Stake

"I'm not out here to disrespect nobody or whatever, but I want to win,'' Castellanos said after Saturday's 9-6 win.

"There is no need to stand over somebody and taunt somebody," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said Saturday.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, pitcher Jordan Hicks and catcher Yadier Molina, and Reds infielder Eugenio Suárez and outfielder Jesse Winker have also been fined for their roles in the incident. 

The Reds (2-1) host the Pirates on Monday night in the first game of a three-game series.

YOU MAY LIKE

HUBERT DAVIS
Play
College Basketball

Report: UNC Planning to Hire Hubert Davis as Head Coach

Davis recently completed his ninth season as a member of Roy Williams's coaching staff at North Carolina

sean-mcdonough
Play
Extra Mustard

Grading the Most Memorable Sean McDonough Voice Cracks

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs caused another one

Ryan Odom
Play
College Basketball

Report: Ryan Odom Leaving UMBC for Utah State Job

Odom was the coach of UMBC when it upset No. 1 seed Virginia in the 2018 men's NCAA tournament.

Greg Abbott throws first pitch.
Play
MLB

Texas Gov. Declines First Pitch Over MLB's 'Partisan Political Politics'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he would not throw out the first pitch at the Rangers' home opener due to MLB's decision to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta.

Nick Castellanos
Play
MLB

Reds' Castellanos Suspended Two Games After Weekend Brawl

Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was suspended for two games and fined Monday for his role in an on-field brawl.

deshaun watson
Play
NFL

New Watson Lawsuit Says He Used Over 50 Women for Massages

The latest lawsuit claims that Watson has "used more than fifty different women for massages."

Aaron Rodgers behind the podium on "Jeopardy!"
Play
Extra Mustard

Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ Is Aaron Rodgers’s ‘Second Dream Job’

“Just feeling the butterflies and excitement take over were really, really special moments.”

Daryl Dike scores for Barnsley
Play
Soccer

USMNT Forward Daryl Dike Scores Twice for Barnsley in 2-1 Win

Barnsley forward Daryl Dike, on loan from Orlando City, scored two goals in a 2-1 away win against Luton Town on Monday.