Yankees 1B Jay Bruce to Retire After Sunday's Game vs. Rays

Author:
Publish date:

Yankees first baseman Jay Bruce announced he will retire after Sunday's game against the Rays. 

The three-time All-Star has a .244 average with 319 homers and 951 RBIs in a career that has spanned 14 seasons, starting with the Reds in 2008. 

"After 14 incredible seasons, I’ve decided to make the very difficult decision to retire from baseball," Bruce wrote in a statement released by MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal. "All I ever wanted to be ’when I grew up’ was a baseball player, and to say that I got to live out my dream would be the understatement of a lifetime. This sport gave me more than I could’ve ever asked for.

"... Every stop i made throughout these 14 seasons were special, and my family and I are so appreciative of all the help and hospitality along the way. I've always loved baseball and will be a fan for life."

Bruce was invited to Yankees spring training on a minor league contract and made the Opening Day roster after first baseman Luke Voit injured his knee. But the Yankees' recent trade for Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor meant that DJ LeMahieu could continue to fill in at first base, making Bruce the odd man out. 

The 34-year-old was 4-for-34 in 10 games with three RBIs for the Yankees this season. Manager Aaron Boone said Bruce is available to play on Sunday in what would be his final appearance before retiring. 

