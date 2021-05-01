Smith, Alvarado Clash in Heated Mets-Phillies Game

MLB
Mets' Dom Smith Clashes with Phillies' José Alvarado: 'Meet Me in the Tunnel If You Have a Problem'

Mets first baseman Dominic Smith had some choice words for Phillies pitcher José Alvarado following their benches-clearing altercation Friday.

In the eighth inning of the Phillies 2–1 win, Alvarado followed up his strikeout of Smith with a braggadocios celebration that included flexing, provoking Smith with animated hand gestures and throwing his glove to the side. The Mets' first baseman responded immediately and needed to be held back as both benches flooded home plate.

No punches were thrown, but the scene clearly left Smith irked with two more games left in the series this weekend.

"I don't mind people pimping strikeouts, pimping stuff on the field,” Smith said after the game. “I've never been a player like that, but I don't mind it. I love it. But him pointing at me, coming after me, stuff like that? I'm a grown-ass man. Come meet me then if you really got a problem, and we can really handle it.

"So that's how I look at that issue. He waited for his team to grab him and stuff, but I'm right there. And he can meet me in the tunnel tomorrow if he really wants to get after it."

Mets pitcher Miguel Castro responded in the bottom half of the eighth with two inside fastballs that nearly caught Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, causing the benches to slowly empty once again.

The bad blood between Alvarado and the Mets goes back to April 13 when the lefty threw a pair of 100-mph fastballs at Michael Conforto, hitting him on the wrist with the second pitch. Smith then exchanged words with Alvarado from the dugout before the pitcher shushed him.

