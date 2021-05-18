Angels' Mike Trout Injures Right Calf, Placed on IL

Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been placed on the injured list and is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a right calf strain, the team announced Tuesday.

Trout sustained the injury in the first inning of the Angels' 7-4 win against Cleveland on Monday. He was limping after running to third base on a popup to end the inning.

Through 35 games, the three-time AL MVP has recorded a 1.086 OPS with eight home runs and 18 RBI. Trout is currently sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average.

In his career, Trout has missed at least 22 games in his last three seasons. In his first four seasons, Trout only missed no more than five games.

The Angels (18-22) are currently fourth in the AL West behind the Mariners, Astros and the Athletics. The Angels are 5-5 in their last 10 games and winners of their last two.

More MLB Coverage