Former Mets GM Jared Porter Placed on MLB Ineligible List

MLB has announced that former Mets general manager Jared Porter has been placed on the ineligible list until at least the end of the 2022 season. The investigation into Porter is officially complete.

Porter was fired from the Mets in January after an ESPN investigation revealed he had sent explicit and unsolicited texts to a female reporter in 2016 while with the Cubs. He eventually admitted he had sent the pictures but claimed the photos were "not of me" and were "joke-stock images."

"My office has completed its investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct by Jared Porter," MLB commissioner Robert Manfred said in a statement. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Porter violated MLB's policies, and the placement on the ineligible list is warranted."

Porter can apply for reinstatement as early as the end of the 2022 season.

More MLB Coverage: