Angels' Ohtani Homers Twice vs. Yankees, Leads MLB

Angels pitcher and outfielder Shohei Ohtani is nicknamed "Showtime" for a reason. 

Despite the 11-5 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday night, Ohtani posted another spectacular performance, hitting two home runs in the game.

With Ohtani's two homers, he now leads the league with 28 home runs on the season, passing Vladimir Guerrero Jr, who has 26. 

Ohtani hit the first homer in the third inning on a 3-1 changeup against pitcher Jameson Taillon to the right field. Then in the fifth inning, Ohtani blasted a two-run homer on a fastball. 

These two home runs come after Ohtani hit the hardest home run by an Angels player on Monday at 117.2 mph according to Statcast. He has hit 11 home runs in the last 13 games

Along with his hitting prowess, Ohtani is 3-1 with a 2.58 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings as a pitcher this season. 

He is one of three players with multiple 10-strikeout games and multiple two home run games in a season since 1901. Ohtani has done it twice while Rick Wise did so in 1971 and Jack Harshman in 1958, per StatsPerform

