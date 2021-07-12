Shohei Ohtani Named As AL's Starting Pitcher, Will Bat Leadoff

Sports Illustrated home
Shohei Ohtani Is The Best Player Ever

Shohei Ohtani Named AL's Starting Pitcher, Will Bat Leadoff

Less than 24 hours after participating in the Home Run Derby, Shohei Ohtani will bat leadoff for the American League and then take the mound as the starting pitcher in what will be an All-Star Game for the record books. 

Ohtani is already the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher. The DH rule will be changed for the first time specifically to suit Ohtani, who is listed in the lineup as a designated hitter. 

Typically under MLB rules, if the DH plays in the field, the team forfeits the right to use a DH and the pitcher is slotted into that spot in the lineup. But with Ohtani also pitching, the rule will be tailored to allow Ohtani to be removed from the game as a pitcher and continue as a DH. 

“It’s my first time so I just want to enjoy everything,” Ohtani told MLB.com through an interpreter. “There’s also the Home Run Derby, so I’m looking forward to taking it all in and enjoying everything.”

Ohtani leads baseball with 33 home runs, an MLB record for a Japanese-born player. The Angels star will become the first Japanese player to participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, where he is the No. 1 seed and will face Nationals outfielder Juan Soto.

Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer will take the mound opposite of Ohtani for the National League in his fourth career All-Star start. 

Here are the lineups for each side: 

AMERICAN LEAGUE:
Shohei Ohtani, DH (LAA) 
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B (TOR)
Xander Bogaerts, SS (BOS)
Aaron Judge, RF (NYY)
Rafael Devers, 3B (BOS)
Marcus Semien, 2B (TOR)
Salvador Perez, C (KC) 
Teoscar Hernández, LF (TOR)
Cedric Mullins, CF (BAL)

NATIONAL LEAGUE:
Fernando Tatis Jr., SS (SD)
Max Muncy, DH (LAD)
Nolan Arenado, 3B (STL)
Freddie Freeman, 1B (ATL)
Nick Castellanos, RF (CIN)
Jesse Winker, LF (CIN)
J.T. Realmuto, C (PHI)
Bryan Reynolds, CF (PIT)
Adam Frazier, 2B (PIT)

