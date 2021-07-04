Ohtani Makes History as MLB Finalizes All-Star Rosters

The MLB All-Star Game rosters are set after the reserves and pitchers were announced earlier this week on ESPN. Both the American League and National League teams of 32 are set to face-off at Coors Field next week.

MLB used a different selection process this year that included two different phases. The starters were announced on Thursday and were selected by fans—including Angels star Shohei Ohtani. The reserves and pitchers were selected by a combination of player ballots and picks made by the Commissioner’s Office.

Ohtani is the unquestionable star of the game who not only was named as the AL designated hitter, but was selected as a pitcher too. He's the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher. Collectively, 34 first-time All-Stars made rosters for the 2021 event.

The All-Star game in Denver will held on July 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Here is the full list of reserves:

AMERICAN LEAGUE:

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (NYY), Lance Lynn (CWS), Shane Bieber (CLE), Nathan Eovaldi (BOS), Kyle Gibson (TEX), Yusei Kikuchi (SEA), Carlos Rodón (CWS), Shohei Ohtani (LAA), Aroldis Chapman (NYY), Liam Hendriks (CWS), Ryan Pressly (HOU), Matt Barnes (BOS) and Gregory Soto (DET)

Catcher: Mike Zunino (TB)

First Basemen: Matt Olson (OAK) and Jared Walsh (LAA)

Second Baseman: Jose Altuve (HOU)

Third Baseman: Jose Ramirez (CLE)

Shortstops: Bo Bichette (TOR) and Carlos Correa (HOU)

Outfielders: Mike Brantley (HOU), Joey Gallo (TEX), Adolis Garcia (TEX) and Cedric Mullins (BAL)

Designated Hitters: Nelson Cruz (MIN) and J.D. Martinez (BOS)

NATIONAL LEAGUE:

Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (NYM), Yu Darvish (SD), Brandon Woodruff (MIL), Corbin Burnes (MIL), Kevin Gausman (SF), Germán Márquez (COL), Trevor Rogers (MIA), Zack Wheeler (PHP), Craig Kimbrel (CHC), Mark Melancon (SD), Josh Hader (MIL) and Alex Reyes (STL)

Catcher: J.T. RealMuto (PHP)

First Baseman: Max Muncy (LAD)

Second Basemen: Ozzie Albies (ATL) and Jake Cronenworth (SD)

Third Basemen: Kris Bryant (CHC) and Eduardo Escobar (ARZ)

Shortstop: Brandon Crawford (SF) and Trea Turner (WSH)

Outfielders: Mookie Betts (LAD), Bryan Reynolds (PIT), Kyle Schwarber (WSH), Juan Soto (WSH) and Chris Taylor (LAD)

