Ohtani Makes History as MLB Finalizes All-Star Rosters

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Shohei Ohtani Makes History as MLB Announces All-Star Game Rosters and Reserves

Author:
Publish date:

The MLB All-Star Game rosters are set after the reserves and pitchers were announced earlier this week on ESPN. Both the American League and National League teams of 32 are set to face-off at Coors Field next week

MLB used a different selection process this year that included two different phases. The starters were announced on Thursday and were selected by fans—including Angels star Shohei Ohtani. The reserves and pitchers were selected by a combination of player ballots and picks made by the Commissioner’s Office.

Ohtani is the unquestionable star of the game who not only was named as the AL designated hitter, but was selected as a pitcher too. He's the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher. Collectively, 34 first-time All-Stars made rosters for the 2021 event.

The All-Star game in Denver will held on July 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX. 

Here is the full list of reserves: 

AMERICAN LEAGUE:

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (NYY), Lance Lynn (CWS), Shane Bieber (CLE), Nathan Eovaldi (BOS), Kyle Gibson (TEX), Yusei Kikuchi (SEA), Carlos Rodón (CWS), Shohei Ohtani (LAA), Aroldis Chapman (NYY), Liam Hendriks (CWS), Ryan Pressly (HOU), Matt Barnes (BOS) and Gregory Soto (DET)

Catcher: Mike Zunino (TB)

First Basemen: Matt Olson (OAK) and Jared Walsh (LAA)

Second Baseman: Jose Altuve (HOU)

Third Baseman: Jose Ramirez (CLE)

Shortstops: Bo Bichette (TOR) and Carlos Correa (HOU)

Outfielders: Mike Brantley (HOU), Joey Gallo (TEX), Adolis Garcia (TEX) and Cedric Mullins (BAL)

Designated Hitters: Nelson Cruz (MIN) and J.D. Martinez (BOS)

NATIONAL LEAGUE: 

Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (NYM), Yu Darvish (SD), Brandon Woodruff (MIL), Corbin Burnes (MIL), Kevin Gausman (SF), Germán Márquez (COL), Trevor Rogers (MIA), Zack Wheeler (PHP), Craig Kimbrel (CHC), Mark Melancon (SD), Josh Hader (MIL) and Alex Reyes (STL)

Catcher: J.T. RealMuto (PHP)

First Baseman: Max Muncy (LAD)

Second Basemen: Ozzie Albies (ATL) and Jake Cronenworth (SD)

Third Basemen: Kris Bryant (CHC) and Eduardo Escobar (ARZ)

Shortstop: Brandon Crawford (SF) and Trea Turner (WSH)

Outfielders: Mookie Betts (LAD), Bryan Reynolds (PIT), Kyle Schwarber (WSH), Juan Soto (WSH) and Chris Taylor (LAD)

More MLB Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

patrick-viera
Soccer

Ex-Arsenal Captain Vieira Hired as Crystal Palace Manager

Patrick Viera joins Crystal Palace as manager after stints with New York City FC and Ligue 1 side Nice.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Angel Stadium.
MLB

Ohtani Makes History as MLB Finalizes All-Star Rosters

Shohei Ohtani is the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher.

The crowd at Wimbledon.
Play
Tennis

Full Wimbledon Crowds to Be Allowed From Quarterfinals to Finals

The quarterfinals at Wimbledon will be the first full outdoor stadium at a sporting event in England since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

us-olympic-gymnnastics-team
Play
Olympics

Four Things to Know About U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team

As expected, Simone Biles will be leading the charge in Tokyo, joined by three newcomers and two individual specialists on the women's team.

Hot dogs at the Nathan's Hot-Dog Eating Contest.
Extra Mustard

ESPN Feed Cuts Out as Joey Chestnut Sets Hot Dog Eating Record

Joey Chestnut set a new world record by eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes, but ESPN viewers didn't get to see the final moments.

Reds' Hunter Greene delivers a pitch
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Upside Arms-in-Waiting Highlight All-Star Game Lead-Up

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles the ball
Play
NBA

Middleton KO's Young Hawks to Bring Bucks to Finals

Three thoughts on Milwaukee's series-clinching win over Atlanta.

bucks suns
NBA

Here's the Schedule for the 2021 NBA Finals

The stage is set for the 2021 NBA Finals, where the Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Phoenix Suns. Here's the complete schedule of games.