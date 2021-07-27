MLB Rumors: Rays, Padres Interested in Scherzer

The 2021 trade deadline is fast approaching, and we could see plenty of marquee names on the move before 4 p.m. ET on Friday.

The Padres have been the most active team on the trade market thus far. San Diego acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier in a deal with the Pirates on July 25, and the Padres have reported interest in Twins pitcher José Berríos, Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo and Nationals ace Max Scherzer. As San Diego chases the National League pennant, another blockbuster could certainly be in store.

Meanwhile, in the American League, the Rays are showing uncharacteristic interest in the top-tier, most expensive players, even after their acquisition of Nelson Cruz on July 22. They are reportedly interested in both Scherzer and Kris Bryant, potentially bringing two elite pieces to the AL East, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Even if neither All-Star makes it to Tampa, don’t expect the Rays to fully sit out the deadline with another World Series appearance well within reach.

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB rumors below:

• Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo "looks increasingly likely" to be traded before the deadline. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• Cleveland is not expected to move third baseman José Ramírez before the trade deadline. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• The Padres are among the teams interested in Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Red Sox have engaged in trade talks with the Cubs regarding first baseman Anthony Rizzo. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• The Mets are among the teams interested in Pirates pitcher Tyler Anderson. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Phillies have interest in Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

