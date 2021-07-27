MLB Rumors: Rays, Padres Interested in Scherzer

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

MLB Rumors: Rays, Padres Interested in Max Scherzer

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The 2021 trade deadline is fast approaching, and we could see plenty of marquee names on the move before 4 p.m. ET on Friday.

The Padres have been the most active team on the trade market thus far. San Diego acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier in a deal with the Pirates on July 25, and the Padres have reported interest in Twins pitcher José Berríos, Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo and Nationals ace Max Scherzer. As San Diego chases the National League pennant, another blockbuster could certainly be in store.

Meanwhile, in the American League, the Rays are showing uncharacteristic interest in the top-tier, most expensive players, even after their acquisition of Nelson Cruz on July 22. They are reportedly interested in both Scherzer and Kris Bryant, potentially bringing two elite pieces to the AL East, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Even if neither All-Star makes it to Tampa, don’t expect the Rays to fully sit out the deadline with another World Series appearance well within reach.

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB rumors below: 

• Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo "looks increasingly likely" to be traded before the deadline. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• Cleveland is not expected to move third baseman José Ramírez before the trade deadline. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• The Padres are among the teams interested in Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Red Sox have engaged in trade talks with the Cubs regarding first baseman Anthony Rizzo. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• The Mets are among the teams interested in Pirates pitcher Tyler Anderson. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Phillies have interest in Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

More MLB Coverage:

Inside Alex Cora’s Second Chance After Scandal
What Should the Yankees Do as the Trade Deadline Looms?
MLB Power Rankings: Where Teams Stand as Deadline Nears

YOU MAY LIKE

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer
MLB

MLB Rumors: Rays, Padres Interested in Scherzer

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB rumors ahead of Friday's trade deadline.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs and Southern California Trojans forward Evan Mobley
NBA

NBA Draft Big Board 5.0: Final Top 80 Prospect Rankings

Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs headline the top of the big board as we get closer to draft day.

deshaun-watson-trade-speculation
Play
NFL

Now Is Not the Time for Deshaun Watson Trade Speculation

Between the unresolved lawsuits and the context uncovered in an SI investigation, it’s irresponsible to predict what’s next in the QB’s football career.

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdraws from the Olympic team final
Play
Olympics

Simone Biles Withdrew to Protect Her Mental Health, Avoid Injury

The U.S. gymnast confirmed that she is not physically injured, but her status for the rest of the Olympics remains in doubt.

Youness Baalla attempts to bite David Nyika during an Olympic boxing match.
Olympics

Moroccan Boxer Attempts to Bite Opponent at Olympics

Moroccan boxer Youness Baalla was losing in the final round of the fight and appeared to get desperate by attempting to bite his opponent in the ear.

ESPN's Adam Schefter
Play
Extra Mustard

Here's the Truth About Adam Schefter's Original Report on Aaron Rodgers

No, the quarterback's showing up to Packers camp doesn't mean Schefter was wrong.

SEC conference logo
College Football

Texas, Oklahoma Submit Applications to Join SEC

Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the SEC given approval from 75 percent of the conference’s programs.

Simone Biles during the team gymnastics event.
Play
Olympics

Social Media Filled With Messages of Support for Simone Biles

Simone Biles withdrew from the team gymnastics event on Tuesday due to a medical issue as the U.S. finished second to the ROC.