Report: Padres Trade for All-Star 2B Adam Frazier

With the Giants and Dodgers out in front of the National League West, the Padres are apparently not waiting for the July 30 trade deadline to make improvements.

San Diego has reportedly acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier in a trade with the Pirates, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Pittsburgh will receive three minor league players in the deal: shortstop Tucupita Marcano, right-handed pitcher Mitchell Miliano and outfielder Jack Suwinski, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

Frazier, 29, has been among baseball's breakout stars this season, batting .324/.388/.448 with 58 runs scored in 98 games. He currently leads the majors with 125 hits this year and will not be a free agent until after the 2022 season.

Frazier will pair with shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to form one of the best middle infield combos in baseball. He also has spent time in left field, though has primarily manned the keystone position in 2021.

San Diego already has an All-Star at second base in Jake Cronenworth, though he also has experience at first. Frazier's arrival could push Cronenworth there, which would mean less playing time for Eric Hosmer.

