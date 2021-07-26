MLB Rumors: Padres, Dodgers Interested in Berríos

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

MLB Rumors: Padres, Dodgers Interested in Twins SP José Berríos

Author:
Publish date:

The first dominos ahead of the trade deadline fell in recent days, with Adam Frazier's move to San Diego marking the latest blockbuster deal for the Padres as they eye the NL West crown. And there should be plenty of marquee names on the move before the July 31 deadline.

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story and Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo stand as two of the highest-profile bats that could find new homes by the end of the month. As for the pitchers, Max Scherzer's potential departure from Washington could swing the championship race if Washington wishes to sell. 

The Twins are all but assured to be sellers ahead of the deadline as they sit in the AL Central cellar. Their situation could lead to the departure of José Berríos, who has drawn interest from both the Dodgers and the Padres, per the MLB Network's Jon Morosi. As the deadline looms, we could see a slate of moves that shapes pennant races across baseball. 

Stay up to date with all of the latest MLB rumors below: 

• The Padres have included first baseman Eric Hosmer in trade discussions. (Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin, The Athletic)

• The A's and Blue Jays are among the teams interested in Pirates reliever Richard Rodriguez. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Mets intend to inquire about Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer. (Andy Martino, SNY)

• The Marlins are working to move center fielder Starling Marte. (Peter Gammons, The Athletic)

• The Mariners are "making a push" to acquire Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield. (Mark Feinsend, MLB.com)

More MLB Coverage: 

• Inside Alex Cora’s Second Chance After Scandal
• What Should the Yankees Do as the Trade Deadline Looms?
• MLB Power Rankings: Where Teams Stand as Deadline Nears

YOU MAY LIKE

jose-berrios-twins
MLB

MLB Rumors: Padres, Dodgers Interested in Berríos

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB rumors ahead of the trade deadline on July 31.

USWNT's Alex Morgan and Christen Press celebrate a goal vs. New Zealand
Soccer

How to Watch Olympic Soccer: USA vs. Australia

The U.S. women's national team faces Australia in the final match of group play in Japan.

deshaun-watson-houston-texans
NFL

Report: 10 Women Filed Police Complaints Against Watson

22 women have filed lawsuits against Deshaun Watson alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct, according to attorney Rustin Hardin.

maqb-072621
Play
NFL

MAQB: How the Packers Should Adjust Aaron Rodgers’s Contract

Plus, Mike Tomlin on matching Bill Cowher’s longevity, Chandler Jones’s contract situation, stars set to sit out the preseason, and more.

Luis Grijalva during the NCAA Mountain Region Cross Country Championships
Play
Olympics

DACA Recipient Receives Permit to Compete for Home Country

Luis Grijalva came to the U.S. as just a 1-year-old and has been here ever since as a DACA recipient. He received a special permit Monday to send him to Tokyo.

cade-cunningham-OKC-draft
Play
Gambling

2021 NBA Draft Betting Markets, Odds and Sharp Steam Targets

SI Gambling Senior Vegas Insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest betting odds on NBA Draft markets and where the sharp steam is moving markets.

Hidilyn
Olympics

Philippines Weightlifter Wins Country's First Summer Games Gold Medal

The Philippines has competed in every Summer Olympics since 1924—except for a boycott of the Moscow Games in 1980—with three silver and seven bronze medals.

Steven Adams and Jonas Valančiūnas
NBA

Report: Grizzlies Trade Valančiūnas to Pelicans for Adams, Bledsoe

Memphis is also sending the No. 17 and No. 51 picks in the 2021 draft to New Orleans for the No. 10 and No. 40 picks.