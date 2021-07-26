MLB Rumors: Padres, Dodgers Interested in Berríos

The first dominos ahead of the trade deadline fell in recent days, with Adam Frazier's move to San Diego marking the latest blockbuster deal for the Padres as they eye the NL West crown. And there should be plenty of marquee names on the move before the July 31 deadline.

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story and Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo stand as two of the highest-profile bats that could find new homes by the end of the month. As for the pitchers, Max Scherzer's potential departure from Washington could swing the championship race if Washington wishes to sell.

The Twins are all but assured to be sellers ahead of the deadline as they sit in the AL Central cellar. Their situation could lead to the departure of José Berríos, who has drawn interest from both the Dodgers and the Padres, per the MLB Network's Jon Morosi. As the deadline looms, we could see a slate of moves that shapes pennant races across baseball.

Stay up to date with all of the latest MLB rumors below:

• The Padres have included first baseman Eric Hosmer in trade discussions. (Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin, The Athletic)

• The A's and Blue Jays are among the teams interested in Pirates reliever Richard Rodriguez. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Mets intend to inquire about Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer. (Andy Martino, SNY)

• The Marlins are working to move center fielder Starling Marte. (Peter Gammons, The Athletic)

• The Mariners are "making a push" to acquire Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield. (Mark Feinsend, MLB.com)

