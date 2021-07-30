Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

MLB Suspends Starlin Castro 30 Games for Violation of Domestic Violence Policy

Author:
Publish date:

Major League Baseball announced Friday it has suspended Nationals infielder Starlin Castro 30 games for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

MLB placed Castro on administrative leave on July 16. Castro was also placed on the restricted list by the Nationals one month prior for what manager Davey Martinez described as "a family matter."

The Nationals said Friday they will release Castro at the end of his 30-game suspension. 

"We take all allegations of abuse and harassment very seriously," Washington said in a statement. "We fully support the Commissioner’s decision and will be releasing Starlin Castro upon the completion of his suspension.”

Castro, 31, has played for four teams in 12 MLB seasons. He has been with Washington since the start of 2020. 

More MLB Coverage: 

• Trade Deadline: Live Coverage of the Latest Rumors and Deals
• Yankees Bet the Farm on Another Slugger
• Inside Alex Cora’s Second Chance After Scandal

YOU MAY LIKE

jose-berrios-twins
MLB

Report: Twins Deal Berríos to Blue Jays for Top Prospects

The Twins will receive Toronto prospects Austin Martin and Simeon Woods-Richardson in exchange for starting pitcher José Berríos.

April 26, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) reacts after hitting a grand slam home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park.
MLB

MLB Trade Deadline: Updates, Analysis on Latest Deals

This is the most bonkers deadline in years continues. Follow along with SI’s live blog throughout the day.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

Sam-Ehlinger-Texas-Longhorns
College Football

Texas, Oklahoma Regents Approve Move to SEC in 2025

The SEC has extended a membership invitation to Texas and Oklahoma following a conference vote on Thursday.

Ben White joins England for the Euros
Soccer

Arsenal Signs England, Brighton Center Back White

Ben White joins Arsenal on a five-year deal, for a reported transfer fee of $69.5 million

Marcus-Rashford-Man-United-Surgery
Soccer

Rashford to Have Shoulder Surgery, Miss Start of Man United Season

The Premier League club, which kicks off the new season in just over two weeks, did not specify how long the 23-year-old Rashford could be out.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on the sidelines
Play
Extra Mustard

Twitter Had Some Outstanding Reactions to the Russell Westbrook Trade

Potential for Russ-LeBron on-court drama had Twitter fantasizing.