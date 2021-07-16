Report: Castro on Leave for Alleged Domestic Violence

Report: Starlin Castro to be Placed on Leave After Alleged Domestic Violence

Starlin Castro is expected to be placed on administrative leave Friday afternoon prior to the Nationals' workout due to an alleged domestic violence incident, according to The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli.

The move comes days after Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended again as police and the league continue to investigate the sexual assault allegations made against the Dodgers pitcher.

Similar to Bauer, Castro will still be paid while on leave, standard practice for MLB when investigations are ongoing. The leave will last for seven days and can be extended in week-long increments if both MLB and the MLBPA agree.

At this time, it is unknown when the alleged incident took place; however, Castro was placed on the restricted list on June 16. When the move occurred, manager Davey Martinez said it was due to “a family matter.”

So far this year, the league has already suspended Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway and former Mets GM Jared Porter through the 2022 season and banned Roberto Alomar for life for sexual misconduct. But MLB and the police are still investigating Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who was arrested in May on the charge of felony domestic violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.