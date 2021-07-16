Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Starlin Castro to be Placed on Leave After Alleged Domestic Violence

Author:
Publish date:
Jul 9, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Starlin Castro (13) during the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Starlin Castro is expected to be placed on administrative leave Friday afternoon prior to the Nationals' workout due to an alleged domestic violence incident, according to The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli

The move comes days after Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended again as police and the league continue to investigate the sexual assault allegations made against the Dodgers pitcher. 

Similar to Bauer, Castro will still be paid while on leave, standard practice for MLB when investigations are ongoing. The leave will last for seven days and can be extended in week-long increments if both MLB and the MLBPA agree.

At this time, it is unknown when the alleged incident took place; however, Castro was placed on the restricted list on June 16. When the move occurred, manager Davey Martinez said it was due to “a family matter.”

So far this year, the league has already suspended Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway and former Mets GM Jared Porter through the 2022 season and banned Roberto Alomar for life for sexual misconduct. But MLB and the police are still investigating Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who was arrested in May on the charge of felony domestic violence.  

This is a developing story and will be updated.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 9, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Starlin Castro (13) during the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
MLB

Report: Castro on Leave for Alleged Domestic Violence

Starlin Castro is expected to be placed on administrative leave Friday afternoon after an alleged domestic violence incident.

UFC MMA Islam Makhachev
Play
Gambling

UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A lightweight bout featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises headlines this UFC event's main card

Edge and Roman Reigns stand across the ring on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Money in the Bank’

Who will come out on top at “Money in the Bank”?

Pedri, Dani Alves and Diego Lainez will be on display at the Olympics
Soccer

The Most Intriguing Players in the Men’s Olympic Tournament

The Euros and Copa América may be done, but there’s plenty of quality that will be on display in Japan in the quest to win Olympic gold.

JaVale McGee
NBA

Report: JaVale McGee, Keldon Johnson to Join Team USA

JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson will reportedly replace Bradley Beal and Kevin Love on the 12-person Team USA roster.

javier-baez-cubs
MLB

MLB Rumors: Cubs Eyeing Extensions With Báez, Rizzo

Stay up to date with all of the latest MLB news and rumors ahead of the 2021 trade deadline.

usa-olympic-womens-basketball-preview
Play
Olympics

Team USA Eyes Seventh Straight Olympic Gold in Tokyo

From key players to watch to the top storylines, here’s what you need to know about Team USA and the Tokyo Olympics’ women’s basketball tournament.

jason-sudeikis
Play
Extra Mustard

Jason Sudeikis Seems Like a Pretty Awesome Dude

Jason Sudeikis channels Ted Lasso for special bonding moment with writer.