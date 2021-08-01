Zavala Hits First Three Career Homers in the Same Game

White Sox catcher Seby Zavala had one of the best coming out parties in MLB history on Saturday when he hit his first three career home runs in the same game.

He's the first player to ever accomplish this feat in either the American League or National League. His first homer was on a 91 mile-per-hour fastball from Cleveland's Triston McKenzie in the bottom of the third.

His second was yet another 91-mile-per-hour fastball from McKenzie but this time it was a grand slam to give Chicago a 6–1 edge in the fourth frame.

Zavala capped off his home run free-for-all with a 369-footer to right field off a cutter from Bryan Shaw.

Zavala made his profession debut in 2015 and has bounced around the minor league ever since. He made his majors debut back in 2019 but didn't stay long before returning to the minors and didn't appear in a single game for the White Sox in 2020.

He was called back up on July 6 when Yasmani Grandal was placed on the 10-day injured list and now stands alone with an all-time record in an all-time breakout game.

