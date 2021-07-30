Report: Giants Acquire Kris Bryant in Trade With Cubs

The Giants acquired third baseman and outfielder Kris Bryant in a deal with the Cubs on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Chicago will receive pitcher Caleb Killian and outfielder Alexander Camargo in the deal, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Bryant, 29, sports an .861 OPS in 2021 with 18 homers and 51 RBI. He is a four-time All-Star and the 2016 National League MVP, which the same year he won the World Series with Chicago.

Friday's deal marks the latest blockbuster trade in the National League West. The Dodgers acquired Nationals ace Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner on Friday, and the Padres traded for All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier on July 25.

The Giants enter Friday night leading the National League West at 64–38. San Francisco has not made the postseason since 2016.

