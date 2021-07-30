Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Giants Acquire Kris Bryant in Trade With Cubs

Author:
Publish date:

The Giants acquired third baseman and outfielder Kris Bryant in a deal with the Cubs on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

Chicago will receive pitcher Caleb Killian and outfielder Alexander Camargo in the deal, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Bryant, 29, sports an .861 OPS in 2021 with 18 homers and 51 RBI. He is a four-time All-Star and the 2016 National League MVP, which the same year he won the World Series with Chicago.

Friday's deal marks the latest blockbuster trade in the National League West. The Dodgers acquired Nationals ace Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner on Friday, and the Padres traded for All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier on July 25.

The Giants enter Friday night leading the National League West at 64–38. San Francisco has not made the postseason since 2016.

More MLB Coverage:

  

YOU MAY LIKE

April 26, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) reacts after hitting a grand slam home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park.
MLB

MLB Trade Deadline: Recapping the Final Day of Deals

This was the busiest MLB trade deadline in years, with the Cubs and Nationals being huge sellers, while the Dodgers and Yankees made splashy acquisitions.

Uriah Hall throws a punch
Play
MMA

Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland Headlines UFC Fight Night

The main event of this weekend’s UFC card has major implications for two of the hottest fighters in the middleweight division.

NCAA team logos
Play
College

NCAA Sets Table For Dramatic Overhaul of How It Operates

The NCAA Board of Governors called for a constitutional convention in November with the goal of launching dramatic reform in the governance of college sports.

kris-bryant-cubs
MLB

Report: Giants Acquire Kris Bryant in Trade With Cubs

The Giants kept pace in the NL West arms race as the trade deadline neared on Friday afternoon.

UFC MMA Sean Strickland
Play
Gambling

UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A middleweight bout featuring Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland headlines this UFC event's main card

Zach Wilson talks with quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese during his first practice with the Jets
Play
NFL

Zach Wilson’s Expectedly Strange First Day on the Job

The Jets rookie was uneven in his first practice. Which might mean something, but probably doesn’t.

Cubs shortstop Javier Báez
MLB

Report: Mets Acquire Javier Báez in Trade With Cubs

With New York reportedly acquiring him, the two-time All-Star will join Francisco Lindor in the infield.

Jul 20, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) pitches during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
MLB

White Sox Acquire Cubs Closer Craig Kimbrel in Crosstown Deal

The White Sox now have two of the best relievers in the American League with Kimbrel joining Liam Hendriks in the bullpen.