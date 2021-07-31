Joey Votto Homers for Seventh Straight Game

There's a hot streak, and then there's whatever Joey Votto is experiencing right now.

Votto became the eighth player in MLB history to hit a home run in seven consecutive games, going deep against the Mets Friday night at Citi Field. His solo homer in the sixth inning was a no-doubter, traveling 423 feet to give Cincinnati a 3-1 lead.

In all, Votto has homered nine times during his streak, upping his season total from 12 to 21. Before the start of the streak, Votto was batting a respectable .266/.361/.471 on the season. He's since upped that slash line to .279/.375/.565, a remarkable hot streak that has him one game behind the all-time league record.

Three players have hit home runs in eight consecutive games: Ken Griffey Jr. (July 20-28, 1993), Don Mattingly (July 8-18, 1987) and Dale Long (May 19-28, 1956). It will be up to New York's Rich Hill to try to keep Votto in the yard on Saturday.

