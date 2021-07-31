Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Padres Place Fernando Tatis Jr., Chris Paddack on IL

A day after their star shortstop went down in a heap after an awkward slide at third base, the Padres announced Saturday they have placed Fernando Tatis Jr. on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

Starting pitcher Chris Paddack was also placed on the IL with a strained left oblique.

Tatis injured the shoulder trying to advance to third base after an error by Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon. Tatis was on first base when the play started and attempted to take an extra base when the ball got away from McMahon. His left arm appeared to get caught on the ground as he slid.

This is the second time this season Tatis has gone on the IL with a left shoulder injury. His previous stint in May lasted just 10 days, and the team is hoping for a similarly quick recovery this time around.

In 87 games this season, Tatis is batting .292/.373/.651, and leads the National League with 32 home runs and 23 stolen bases.

Paddack has struggled for much of the season but has pitched well of late, posting a 3.94 ERA in 16 innings over his last three starts. His absence leaves an already thin Padres rotation with even fewer options heading into the final two months of the season.

