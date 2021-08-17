Report: Cubs, Reds to Play in 2022 Field of Dreams Game

The Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and White Sox on Aug. 12 delivered the best moment of the 2021 season thus far, and MLB is reportedly planning to hold the event in Dyersville, Iowa once again in 2022.

The Cubs and Reds will square off in the second iteration of the neutral-site game in 2022, per NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer. The contest will take place on Aug. 11 of next year, with the three-game series between the NL Central squads concluding in Cincinnati over the weekend. It's unclear whether this will become an annual event for MLB over the next decade, but at least in 2022, the Field of Dreams game is here to stay.

“I think it’s pretty clear we’re going to be back next year, and we’ll have to talk about it after that,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said last week. “But it’s just been so successful that it’s hard not to take the opportunity to do it again.”

The inaugural Field of Dreams game delivered plenty in fireworks as the White Sox defeated the Yankees. New York took a lead in the top of the ninth inning on a home run from Giancarlo Stanton, only to lose in walk-off fashion via a Tim Anderson dinger. The ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson didn't make an appearance in Dyersville, but the two MLB teams put on quite the cinematic event nonetheless.

There will be one more neutral site MLB game in 2021 as Cleveland faces the Angels in Williamsport, PA. The Cubs defeated the Pirates in Williamsport in 2019.

More MLB Coverage: