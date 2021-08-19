Freeman Becomes First Brave to Notch Second Career Cycle

August 19, 2021
Freddie Freeman Hits for Cycle for Second Time in His Career

Freddie Freeman is climbing up the Braves's all-time leaderboard in many offensive categories. Wednesday night's performance put him alone at the top of a specific achievement.

Facing the Marlins, Freeman hit for the cycle for the second time in his career, capping the performance with a two-run home run in the sixth inning. He's the seventh player in franchise history to hit for the cycle, and the only one to do so multiple times.

It was Freeman's 27th home run of the season, which Statcast measured with a 104.4 miles per hour exit velocity. His fourth-inning triple was his first of the year and just the 24th of his career.

Freeman's last cycle came on June 15, 2016, against the Reds, and was the most recent Braves cycle before Wednesday night's game. The last Braves player besides Freeman to hit for the cycle was Mark Kotsay on Aug. 14, 2008, against the Cubs.

Freeman is the third player this season to hit for the cycle, joining Trea Turner and Jake Cronenworth. Turner's came on June 30 when he was still with the Nationals, while Cronenworth pulled it off on July 16 against Washington.

