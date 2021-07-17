Jake Cronenworth Hits for Cycle As Padres Rout Nats

The city of Washington, D.C.., doesn't technically belong to a state. On Friday night, though, it was certainly part of the Crone Zone.

Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth was the star of San Diego's 24-8 rout of the Nationals, becoming the third player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. The 27-year-old doubled in the second inning, tripled in the third and hit a home run in the fifth before notching an infield single in the top of the sixth.

The 24 runs is a franchise record for the Padres, breaking the previous mark of 20. San Diego had 22 hits and took advantage of three Nationals errors, scoring at least one run in eight out of nine innings.

The Padres hit five home runs as a team, including two from right fielder Wil Myers—one of which was a grand slam. The last time a team had a cycle and a grand slam in the same game was 11 years ago to the day, when Bengie Molina pulled off both feats for the Rangers, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Myers was also the last Padre to hit for the cycle before Cronenworth, doing so on April 10, 2017 against the Rockies. The first player in franchise history to hit for the cycle was Matt Kemp on Aug. 14, 2015, also against Colorado.

