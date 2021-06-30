Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Trea Turner Hits for The Cycle on Birthday, Ties Record in Modern Era

Author:
Publish date:

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner hit for the cycle for the third time in his career on Wednesday to tie the record for the most during the modern era. The only other players to hit for the cycle three times in the last 100 years are Adrián Beltré, Babe Herman and Bob Meusel.

Turner, who turned 28 Wednesday, sealed the monumental milestone in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Rays. He sent an 88 mph cutter to right field on a 1–1 count and had no intention for settling for second, racing onto third and sliding in headfirst to clinch the cycle in the minimum four at-bats.

The former first-round pick has never been selected to compete in the All-Star Game, but this could be the sort of signature achievement that gets him there.

More MLB Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

olivia-moultrie-nwsl
Soccer

15-Year-Old Olivia Moultrie Inks Deal with Portland Thorns

Moultrie, who trained and played in preseason games for the past three seasons with the Thorns, was not allowed to play in official NWSL matches.

trevor bauer (1)
MLB

Report: Woman Details Trevor Bauer's Assault in Restraining Order

In a 67-page domestic violence restraining order, the 27-year-old woman details being choked unconscious and repeatedly punched by the Dodgers pitcher.

Trea Turner rounds the bases after hitting a homer with the Nationals.
MLB

Nationals' Turner Hits for the Cycle for Record Third Time

Trea Turner is only the fourth player in the last 100 years to hit for the cycle three times.

bucks-hawks-game-4
NBA

Hawks Tie Eastern Conference Finals Without Trae Young

Despite back-to-back losses and an injury to their star point guard, the Hawks displayed their depth in Tuesday's 110-88 win against the Bucks.

NCAA logo on a flag.
College

Interim NIL Policy Approved by NCAA, Will Take Effect July 1

College athletes can now profit from endorsements and sponsorships starting Thursday.

Giannis Injury
NBA

Giannis Doubtful for Game 5 With Hyperextended Knee

An MRI Wednesday revealed Antetokounmpo has no structural damage to his left knee, but will still be listed as doubtful for Game 5 against Atlanta.

georges-st-pierre
Play
MMA

Georges St-Pierre on UFC 264, Kamaru Usman and More

The former UFC welterweight champ on Conor McGregor's rematch against Dustin Poirier, plus why Kamaru Usman is the best pound-for-pound fighter right now.

A bloodied MJF stands on top of a steel cage after throwing Chris Jericho from the top
Play
Wrestling

MJF Ready to Outclass Sammy Guevara on ‘Dynamite’

MJF has his eyes on the AEW world title, but he has business to take care of first.