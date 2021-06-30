Nationals' Turner Hits for the Cycle for Record Third Time

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner hit for the cycle for the third time in his career on Wednesday to tie the record for the most during the modern era. The only other players to hit for the cycle three times in the last 100 years are Adrián Beltré, Babe Herman and Bob Meusel.

Turner, who turned 28 Wednesday, sealed the monumental milestone in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Rays. He sent an 88 mph cutter to right field on a 1–1 count and had no intention for settling for second, racing onto third and sliding in headfirst to clinch the cycle in the minimum four at-bats.

The former first-round pick has never been selected to compete in the All-Star Game, but this could be the sort of signature achievement that gets him there.

