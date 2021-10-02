Kershaw Exits Game Early, October Hopes 'Not Looking Great'

It is widely known that Friday's game against the Brewers could have been Clayton Kershaw's last home game at Dodger Stadium. But the start went far from expected with the three-time Cy Young Award winner leaving the 8-6 win in the second inning due to forearm and elbow discomfort.

Kershaw was making his fourth start since returning from a nearly three-month layoff due to the forearm injury. But after making 42 pitches and giving up three runs in 1 2/3 innings, Kershaw left the field in "shock."

"Kinda the same thing I’ve been dealing with and [it] just got bad enough to where I couldn’t keep going tonight," Kershaw said after the game. "Haven’t quite wrapped my head around that yet. The biggest thing was I just wanted to be a part of this team through October. That’s the hardest part for me right now, just knowing that chances are that it’s not looking good for October right now.

"... I've known that. I know that we're gonna do something special this year, and I wanted to be a part of that. That's the hardest part for me right now is just knowing that chances are it's not looking great for October right now."

Kershaw, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, is 10-8 with a 3.38 ERA this season. Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw will have further tests on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury.

"Obviously when Clayton has to come out of a game, it doesn't bode well," Roberts said. "What that means, we just don't know enough right now. But where we're at in the schedule, with what's left of the season, just not too optimistic right now."

With the Giants' magic number at one and the Dodgers two games back in the NL West, Los Angeles is expected to host the red-hot Cardinals, who have won 19 of their last 20 games, in Wednesday's wild-card game.

