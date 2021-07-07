Dodgers Place Kershaw on IL With Left Forearm Inflammation

The Dodgers placed pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his left forearm, the team announced on Wednesday.

Before the injury, Kershaw was slated to start July 9 against the Diamondbacks. The eight-time MLB All-Star has not yet missed a start this season, going 9-7 in 18 appearances with a 3.39 ERA, 2.99 FIP and 0.98 WHIP with 127 strikeouts and 19 walks in 106.1 innings.

Kershaw, 33, last pitched July 3 against the Nationals where he allowed three hits and three runs with three strikeouts and a walk over four innings in a shortened start due to a long rain delay. There was no indication of an injury at the time, but forearm inflammation always ring alarm bells for pitchers, as it can be a precursor to elbow injuries and the dreaded Tommy John surgery. The Dodgers, in fact, initially announced the injury as elbow inflammation, but later amended the team statement.

With Kershaw on the injured list, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Mitch White. The 26-year-old pitcher has spent time with the Dodgers and Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. In 14 games with the Dodgers, White posted a 3.77 ERA, 3.80 FIP and 1.61 WHIP with 14 strikeouts and eight walks in 14.1 innings.

Los Angeles (53-33) currently sits in second place in the National League West division behind the Giants.

