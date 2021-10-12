October 12, 2021
Publish date:

Braves OF Jorge Soler Tests Positive For COVID-19, Replaced on NLDS Roster

Author:

Braves outfielder Jorge Soler has been taken off Atlanta's NLDS roster after testing positive for COVID-19.

Outfielder Christian Pache will replace Soler on the team's roster for Game 4 on Tuesday and a potential Game 5 on Wednesday if necessary. 

Soler, 29, was traded to Atlanta from Kansas City in July. He mashed 48 home runs in 2019 but struggled in the 60-game season in 2020 before a sluggish start to the 2021 season. 

The move to Atlanta sparked Soler's bat. He posted an .882 OPS in 55 games with the Braves in 2021 and helped lead Atlanta to its fourth straight National League East title. 

The Braves will look to advance to the NLCS on Tuesday as they host the Brewers. First pitch is slated for 5:07 p.m. ET. 

