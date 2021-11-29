Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Marcell Ozuna

Marcell Ozuna Eligible to Return Immediately After Domestic Violence Allegations

Author:

MLB has announced that Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has received an unpaid, retroactive 20-game suspension for violating the league's joint domestic violence policy. Ozuna was placed on administrative leave between Sept. 10 and the end of the season, so he has already served the suspension. He is eligible to return at the start of the 2022 season.

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Marcell Ozuna violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a release. "Having reviewed the totality of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Ozuna violated our policy and that discipline is appropriate." 

Ozuna was arrested in May while in Fulton County, Georgia, for domestic battery and aggravated assault charges of his wife just days after he dislocated the ring and middle fingers on his left hand. His injuries required a cast and had sent him to the injured list. Police responded to a call about an assault in progress and police found him "grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall." However, prosecutors reduced his charges to a pair of misdemeanors in July after reviewing bodycam footage of the incident.

SI Recommends

In 2020, Ozuna's wife, Genesis, was arrested for domestic battery after she threw a soap dish at him that resulted in a facial laceration. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Podcasts

The Many Regrets of Week 12 | The MMQB

Week 12 of the NFL season was full of uneven action, ugly offense and unexplainable errors as teams look to survive the last third of the regular season.

Robert-Lewandowski-Ballon-Dor
Soccer

Messi to Lewandowski: 'You Deserve Your Ballon D'Or'

Lionel Messi won the seventh Ballon d'Or on Monday, but said runner-up Robert Lewandowski should have won last year and deserves a trophy of his own.

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Brent Venables points.
College Football

Former OU Stars Want Venables as Next Sooners Coach

Venables was the long time defensive coordinator under Bob Stoops.

Alexia-Putellas-Barcelona-Ballon-Dor
Soccer

Messi, Barcelona's Alexia Putellas Win Ballon D'Or Awards

Messi won the men's award for a record seventh time, while Putellas beat teammate Jenni Hermoso for the women's honors.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives with the ball around Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first quarter at Barclays Center
Podcasts

Open Floor: Suns Continue League Domination and Nuggets Get More Bad News

Huge Suns Vs. Warriors matchup, a Rip City report and painting the NBA playoff picture.

Max Scherzer with the Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB

Report: Max Scherzer, Mets Agree to Multiyear Deal

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is reportedly heading to the Mets in the biggest blockbuster deal of the offseason.

corey seager
MLB

Report: Rangers Agree to 10-Year Deal With SS Corey Seager

Texas continues its spending spree by adding Seager, a two-time All-Star and MVP of the 2020 World Series.

T.J. Watt with the Steelers
NFL

Steelers' T.J. Watt Placed on COVID-19 List

It's unclear whether he tested positive for COVID-19 or was in close contact with someone who did.