MLB Postpones Spring Training As Lockout Continues

MLB has made the spring training postponement official as of Friday, Feb. 18. Games are postponed until Saturday, March 5 as of now.

MLB released a statement regarding the decision, which was to be expected as the two sides have not yet reached a new collective bargaining agreement, after the last agreement expired in December. 

The statement reads as follows:

“We regret that, without a collective bargaining agreement in place, we must postpone the start of Spring Training games until no earlier than Saturday, March 5th, All 30 Clubs are unified in their strong desire to bring players back to the field and fans back to the stands. The Clubs have adopted a uniform policy that provides an option for full refunds for fans who have purchased tickets from the Clubs to any Spring Training games that are not taking place. We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to each side. On Monday, members of the owners' bargaining committee will join an in-person meeting with the Players Association and remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time.”

According to ESPN, the MLB and MLBPA plan to meet multiple times next week, beginning on Monday, Feb. 21. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the league has set a Feb. 28 deadline for a deal to be struck in order to preserve the scheduled March 31 Opening Day.

Thursday's session between the two sides lasted just 15 minutes, per reports.

Spring training was set to begin on Feb. 26, and pitchers and catchers were originally set to report on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The official postponement came on day 79 of the lockout.

