Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: MLBPA Makes Latest CBA Offer to MLB, Sides Still Not Close to Deal

The latest collective bargaining session between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players association lasted only 15 minutes, according to the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes

In the session, the MLBPA retracted its proposal that all players with two or more years of service become arbitration eligible, according to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich. Instead, it proposed that 80% of players with two or more years of service qualify for Super Two status. Currently, that designation only applies to the top 22% of two-year players in terms of service time. 

Additionally, the MLBPA changed its request in pre-arbitration bonus pool from $100 million to $115 million. There was no deal made and the MLB lockout enters its 78th day. 

SI Recommends

The 2022 season is now in jeopardy of starting late if Thursday’s 15-minute meeting is any indication. However, the Post noted the length of the meeting shouldn't provide immediate reason for worry. The MLBPA was expected to make an offer, and MLB will now analyze the proposal before providing a counter. 

The date for the next meeting has yet to be set. 

More MLB Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Ejiro-Evero
NFL

Broncos Hire Rams Assistant Ejiro Evero as Defensive Coordinator

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hacket and Evero were college teammates at UC-Davis

nhl-power-rankings-ovechkin-best-olympians
NHL

Power Rankings: Each Team’s Greatest Olympian

Let’s take a trip down memory lane of when household NHL names were in the Olympic tournament.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke is presented the Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Andrew Marchand on Super Bowl, Broadcasting News, & More | SI Media Podcast

Episode 376 features an interview with "New York Post" Andrew Marchand, about NBC's broadcast of Super Bowl LVI and all the latest sports media news.

Steve Smith
Play
College Basketball

Legendary High School Basketball Coach Steve Smith Talks Impending Retirement

Smith has won nine national titles and 1,226 games, which ranks third all-time in high school basketball history.

Cordeiro-Parlow-Cone-USSF
Soccer

Two Ex-U.S. Soccer Presidents Split on 2022 Candidates

Carlos Cordeiro wants the job back after resigning in 2020, while incumbent Cindy Parlow Cone is running for a full term.

Michele Tafoya on the sideline for NBC Sports.
NFL

Michele Tafoya Comments Again on Colin Kaepernick

She provided her opinion on why he is not in the NFL.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives against Houston Rockets guard Dennis Schroder during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Phoenix. The Suns won 124-121.
Play
Betting

NBA Championship Future Odds: Suns, Nets Lead Field

The Suns have passed the Nets as the NBA championship betting favorites at SI Sportsbook, but the Bucks and Warriors are right behind them.

Allie Quigley playing for the Sky.
Play
WNBA

Sky Re-Sign Allie Quigley in Effort to Repeat as Champions

Chicago defeated Phoenix 3–1 in last year's Finals to claim the franchise's first-ever championship.