The latest collective bargaining session between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players association lasted only 15 minutes, according to the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes.

In the session, the MLBPA retracted its proposal that all players with two or more years of service become arbitration eligible, according to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich. Instead, it proposed that 80% of players with two or more years of service qualify for Super Two status. Currently, that designation only applies to the top 22% of two-year players in terms of service time.

Additionally, the MLBPA changed its request in pre-arbitration bonus pool from $100 million to $115 million. There was no deal made and the MLB lockout enters its 78th day.

The 2022 season is now in jeopardy of starting late if Thursday’s 15-minute meeting is any indication. However, the Post noted the length of the meeting shouldn't provide immediate reason for worry. The MLBPA was expected to make an offer, and MLB will now analyze the proposal before providing a counter.

The date for the next meeting has yet to be set.

More MLB Coverage: