Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer announced that he will make his 2022 debut in the second game of the series against the Nationals on Friday. Scherzer is going to miss Opening Day Thursday due to a hamstring “hiccup” he’s been dealing with.

The eight-time All Star added that he “was able to pass all the tests” to play. Tylor Megill will start in place of Scherzer and the injured Jacob deGrom on Thursday.

“I can’t tell you how many pitches I’m going to throw, [will] just manage what you got,” he said.

This is a best-case scenario for New York after both of its star pitchers caught the injury bug during spring training. Earlier Thursday, the team announced that it placed deGrom on the 10-day injured list after he suffered a stress reaction in his right scapula last week. He won’t throw for another month.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young award winner, signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets over the winter and was considered one of the biggest signings of the offseason. Scherzer, 37, appeared in his eighth All-Star Game in 2021 and finished the season with a combined 2.46 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 179.1 innings pitched with the Nationals and the Dodgers last year.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Mets coverage, go to Inside The Mets.