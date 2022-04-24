MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit his second home of the game, a 469-foot, three-run drive that overcame a 10th-inning deficit and lifted the Minnesota Twins over the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Sunday.

Buxton hit a two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Aaron Bummer that tied the score 3-3.

After Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the 10th off Joe Smith (1-0), Liam Hendriks (0-2) walked José Godoy with one out in the bottom half after automatic runner Nick Gordon began the inning on second.

Hendriks fell behind 3-1 in the count, and Buxton drove a fastball into the left-field second deck for the longest game-ending home run since MLB Statcast starting tracking in 2015. It was Buxton’s third walk-off hit, his first Sept. 5, 2020.

Tim Anderson and Danny Mendick homered for Chicago, which led 3-1 in the seventh.

Chicago had not homered in its previous six games, but Anderson hit Chris Archer’s first pitch of the game into the bullpen for his 14th career leadoff home run.

Andrew Vaughn added a two-out, RBI single with the bases loaded in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Activated from the injured list, White Sox starter Lucas Giolito struck out nine in four innings, including Buxton three times. The right-hander, who pitched four scoreless innings on opening day before straining his left abdomen, threw 48 of 76 pitches for strikes.

With two runners in scoring position, Giolito struck out Trevor Larnach and Gordon, both for the second time, to end the third inning. Larnach struck out with the bases loaded to end the first.

Archer labored through three innings, allowing two earned runs, three hits and walking three. Of his 61 pitches, 32 were strikes.

