Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Byron Buxton’s 469-Foot Homer Seals Twins Win in Extra Innings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit his second home of the game, a 469-foot, three-run drive that overcame a 10th-inning deficit and lifted the Minnesota Twins over the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Sunday.

Buxton hit a two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Aaron Bummer that tied the score 3-3.

After Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the 10th off Joe Smith (1-0), Liam Hendriks (0-2) walked José Godoy with one out in the bottom half after automatic runner Nick Gordon began the inning on second.

Hendriks fell behind 3-1 in the count, and Buxton drove a fastball into the left-field second deck for the longest game-ending home run since MLB Statcast starting tracking in 2015. It was Buxton’s third walk-off hit, his first Sept. 5, 2020.

Tim Anderson and Danny Mendick homered for Chicago, which led 3-1 in the seventh.

Chicago had not homered in its previous six games, but Anderson hit Chris Archer’s first pitch of the game into the bullpen for his 14th career leadoff home run.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Andrew Vaughn added a two-out, RBI single with the bases loaded in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Activated from the injured list, White Sox starter Lucas Giolito struck out nine in four innings, including Buxton three times. The right-hander, who pitched four scoreless innings on opening day before straining his left abdomen, threw 48 of 76 pitches for strikes.

With two runners in scoring position, Giolito struck out Trevor Larnach and Gordon, both for the second time, to end the third inning. Larnach struck out with the bases loaded to end the first.

Archer labored through three innings, allowing two earned runs, three hits and walking three. Of his 61 pitches, 32 were strikes.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Minnesota Twins
Minnesota Twins

YOU MAY LIKE

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA on TNT television analyst Reggie Miller during the New Orleans Pelicans against the Phoenix Suns in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Reggie Miller Blasts Ben Simmons For Missing Game 4

The Basketball Hall of Famer was not happy with the point guard, who has not played since last June.

By Jelani Scott
North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) reacts after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
College Basketball

Watch: Caleb Love Becomes Fourth UNC Starter to Announce Return

After finishing as the runner-ups in the 2022 NCAA tournament, the Tar Heels have re-loaded for next season.

By Zach Koons
Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Play
NBA

Nets List Ben Simmons As Out for Game 4 Against Celtics

It was previously reported that he was targeting a return within Games 4 to 6.

By Joseph Salvador
Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) shoots over Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Dallas Walton.
Play
College Basketball

Duke Freshman AJ Griffin Will Enter 2022 NBA Draft

The prolific scoring wing will forgo his final three seasons of college eligibility.

By Mike McDaniel
Joel Embiid warms up before a game.
Play
NBA

Report: Joel Embiid Has Torn Ligament, Delays Thumb Surgery

The center played through the injury during Game 4.

By Daniel Chavkin
FILE - New York Mets’ Michael Conforto bats during the team’s baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Sept. 3, 2021, in Washington. Free-agent outfielder Conforto will miss the entire season after having surgery on his right shoulder. Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, confirmed late Saturday night, April 23, in a text message to The Associated Press that Conforto had surgery last week. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Play
MLB

Conforto Has Shoulder Surgery, Won’t Play Until 2023

The former All-Star outfielder declined a qualifying offer from the Mets in November.

By Jelani Scott
Catarina Macario scores for Lyon vs. PSG
Soccer

USWNT’s Macario Scores Twice in Women’s UCL Semifinal

The forward led Lyon to a 3–2 win over rival PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals Sunday.

By Associated Press
Winner Andrey Rublev of Russia, right, poses with Novak Djokovic of Serbia after the final tennis match of the Serbia Open tennis tournament, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Tennis

Andrey Rublev Defeats Novak Djokovic to Win Serbia Open

Sunday’s win marked Rublev’s third title of the season.

By Associated Press