Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
LeBron James Expresses Outrage Over Texas Elementary School Shooting
LeBron James Expresses Outrage Over Texas Elementary School Shooting

White Sox’s La Russa Says He Disagrees With Kapler’s Anthem Protest

Editor’s note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa weighed in Saturday on Gabe Kapler’s decision to not participate in the national anthem in response to a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week.

The Giants manager announced Friday in the aftermath of Tuesday’s tragedy that he will no longer take the field for the national anthem prior to San Francisco’s home games until “[he] feels better about the direction of the country.” Kapler also penned an essay titled “Home of the Brave?” in which he expressed his concern for the state of the country.

Kapler’s stance on the anthem compelled La Russa to question the validity of his protest. The longtime manager told reporters he agrees with Kapler’s concerns, but was quick to note he did not completely support his approach.

“I think he’s exactly right to be concerned … with what’s happening in our country,” La Russa said Saturday, per ESPN. “He’s right there. Where I disagree is the flag and the anthem are not appropriate places to try to voice your objections.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

La Russa went on to say that while he respects the intentions behind Kapler’s protest, he believes his form of protesting is ultimately disrespectful to servicemen and women.

“Some of their courage comes from what the flag means to them and when they hear the anthem,” he said. “You need to understand what the veterans think when they hear the anthem or see the flag. And the cost they paid and their families. And if you truly understand that, I think it’s impossible not to salute the flag and listen to the anthem.”

Kapler’s message was one of many from the sports world in the wake of Tuesday’s shooting, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults.

Lakers star LeBron James, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, the Yankees and Rays Twitter accounts and the Sun’s and Mystics’ Twitter accounts offered comments addressing gun violence and the need for change following the latest act of senseless violence.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox

YOU MAY LIKE

May 27, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; People visit and leave flowers at the white memorial crosses remember the Robb Elementary School shooting victims in the town square in Uvalde, Texas. Each cross has one of the names of the 19 children killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Play
WNBA

Sun, Mystics Use Social Media to Raise Awareness About Gun Violence

The two WNBA teams will share facts aimed at taking action toward gun violence during Saturday’s matchup.

By Wilton Jackson
imago1012325127h (1)
Soccer

UEFA Blames Fans With Fake Tickets for UCL Final Fiasco in Statement

A security issue at the gates of the Stade de France kept thousands of fans from entering Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final.

By Jelani Scott
Iga Swiatek (POL) reacts to a point during her match against Danka Kovinic (MNE) on day seven of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros.
Tennis

French Open Midterm Grades

Midway through the 2022 French Open, let’s take stock of the story lines.

By Jon Wertheim
Real Madrid wins the Champions League title for the 14th time
Soccer

Madrid’s Champions League Inevitability Is Very Real

Plenty should’ve prevented Real Madrid from winning another European title, but the club’s ability to navigate the biggest stage is an immeasurable intangible.

By Jonathan Wilson
Paris, France, 28th May 2022. Liverpool fans outside the stadium as they attempt to gain access during the UEFA Champions League match at Stade de France, Paris. (David Klein / Sportimage)
Soccer

Liverpool Requests Investigation Into Chaos Outside of UCL Final

Pre-match logistical issues prevented thousands of fans from entering Saturday’s match.

By Jelani Scott
Conor McGregor at 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Play
Extra Mustard

Conor McGregor Makes Bold Prediction for Haas F1

The world champion UFC fighter believes Sunday’s Monaco GP will be a big day for Haas F1.

By Mike McDaniel
Sergio Perez, Monaco GP qualifying 2022
Play
Formula1

Sergio Pérez Says Cool Tires Caused His Monaco GP Qualifying Wreck

As the Red Bull driver collided backwards into the barriers, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz hit Pérez’s right-front wheel, unable to stop in time for the yellow flags.

By Madeline Coleman
Real Madrid celebrates winning the Champions League.
Play
Soccer

Real Madrid Defeats Liverpool for 14th Champions League Title

Vinícius Júnior scored the deciding goal for the Spanish giants in the 59th minute while Thibaut Courtois set a UCL final record with nine saves.

By Andrew Gastelum