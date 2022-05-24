Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

LeBron James Expresses Outrage Over Texas Elementary School Shooting

Editor’s Note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

LeBron James offered his thoughts and prayers to the victims of a Texas elementary school shooting Tuesday on Twitter while also calling for change. The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left at least 14 children and one teacher dead, governor Greg Abbott said at a news conference.

“My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!!” James said in a Tweet. “There are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously ‘AT SCHOOL’ where it’s suppose to be the safest!”

The suspected gunman was an 18-year-old man named Salvador Romas, who abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Abbott said. The suspect is dead and acted alone, police later said in a press conference.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!!” James said.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Sam Darnold at the line of scrimmage for the Panthers.
NFL

Sam Darnold Believes He Can Be One of the Top NFL QBs in 2022

He threw for 2,527 yards and nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions in 2021.

By Joseph Salvador
nick saban (2)
Play
College Football

Tuskegee Coach Calls Out Nick Saban For Not Scheduling HBCUs

Tuskegee coach Reginald Ruffin isn’t happy that the Crimson Tide have not scheduled games against HBCU teams in Alabama.

By Nick Selbe
al-michaels
Media

Al Michaels to Call NFL Playoff Game for NBC Sports in 2023

He left NBC Sports to join Amazon this offseason but will return in a different role.

By Joseph Salvador
Titans quarterbacks Malik Willis (7) and Ryan Tannehill (17) walk past each other during practice.
Play
NFL

Tannehill ‘Disappointed‘ by How Mentorship Remarks Were Taken

The veteran QB said his previous comments were blown out of proportion.

By Zach Koons
bill belichick
Play
Fantasy

Bill Belichick Calling Plays? No OC Has Fantasy Managers Panicked

No replacement for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has fantasy fans worried Bill Belichick could call plays.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Kyle Fuller during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl.
NFL

Ravens Sign CB Kyle Fuller to One-Year Deal

He started in 10 of his 16 games played last year for the Broncos.

By Joseph Salvador
Chelsea will be sold to Todd Boehly
Play
Soccer

Premier League Approves Chelsea Sale to Boehly’s Group

One big hurdle has been cleared for the consortium, with British government still needing to sign off on Roman Abramovich’s sale.

By Associated Press
pro bowl
Play
NFL

NFL Reportedly Discussing Major Change for Pro Bowl

The league is considering an overhaul of the event, which is typically held the week before the Super Bowl.

By Nick Selbe