Editor’s Note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

LeBron James offered his thoughts and prayers to the victims of a Texas elementary school shooting Tuesday on Twitter while also calling for change. The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left at least 14 children and one teacher dead, governor Greg Abbott said at a news conference.

“My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!!” James said in a Tweet. “There are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously ‘AT SCHOOL’ where it’s suppose to be the safest!”

The suspected gunman was an 18-year-old man named Salvador Romas, who abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Abbott said. The suspect is dead and acted alone, police later said in a press conference.

“There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!!” James said.