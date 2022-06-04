Skip to main content
Mets’ Max Scherzer Bitten By Dog on Non-Throwing Hand, per Report

A strange week for the Mets continued as starting pitcher Max Scherzer became the second member of the organization to sustain a minor hand injury in bizarre fashion. 

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the New York right-hander was bitten by one of his dogs in recent days while at home in Florida. The bite was reportedly to Scherzer’s non-pitching (left) hand, so the Mets are not terribly concerned with the incident. 

The news of Scherzer’s dog bite comes in the same week that Mets infielder Francisco Lindor jammed his right middle finger in the double doors in his hotel suite. He was forced to miss a game after he was diagnosed with a fracture, but returned to New York’s starting lineup on Friday night. 

Scherzer was back in Florida with his dogs rehabbing an oblique strain. He remains on the IL but is hoping to return to the Mets sometime in July.

Prior to the Mets’ series against the Dodgers, which began on Thursday, manager Buck Showalter said the team is pleased with how the the 37-year-old Scherzer is progressing in his rehab.

“Who knows what he is doing away from the [complex], he has probably had four or five sides by now,” Showalter said, per SNY. “His ‘want to’ is off the charts, but from what we can tell he is doing well.”

