New York Mets owner Steve Cohen: 'I will never feel satisfied.'

LOS ANGELES - This has to be music to the ears of New York Mets fans.

Billionaire owner Steve Cohen joined his ball club out west for their four-game series with the Dodgers, and spoke about the first place Mets and their strong start in the first 54 games of the regular season.

"We've added a lot. I know we're making progress," Cohen said in front of the visiting dugout at Dodger Stadium on Friday, "but I will never feel satisfied. That's not who I am. I'm always trying to figure out where else we can go next. I'm always in a state of constant improvement. And that's the way I want this organization to run."

Although they have dropped two games in a row to the Dodgers, It's only the third time all season in which the Mets have lost back-to-back contests. New York is 35-19 and 8.5 games ahead of the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves in the National League East. More impressively, they have endured this strong start despite dealing with their fair share of injuries, given ace Jacob deGrom (shoulder) has yet to throw a pitch this season and co-ace Max Scherzer is on the IL with an oblique strain.

While deGrom and Scherzer are expected to return sometime in July, which will be a major boost to an already talented club, it doesn't sound like Cohen intends on being complacent regarding potential avenues to upgrade the team. The Mets had a more than solid offseason hiring general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter, while adding Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar, among others. But if there is a route to improve the team, Cohen is all ears, which is why the Mets are likely to be making moves at the August 2 trade deadline if they continue to trend in the right direction.

The owner also sees a difference in this current ball club.

“Forgetting the (8 ½) game lead, it’s how they’re playing the game,” Cohen said. “We had a big lead last year, but it was different, right? This is different.”

"It's amazing, the grit on this team," he said. "Just watching them come back -- how much fun is that? You're never out of it. The real problem is now I can't turn the TV off, because I've got to stay up and watch. Before, you could turn the TV off. You're not going to come back. (Now), you've got to leave the TV on."

The Mets' luxury tax payroll is $288 million, which is second-highest in MLB behind the Dodgers. But time and again, Cohen has indicated that he has no issue getting close to or surpassing $300 million. He has also proven he will do whatever it takes to win. There are 108 games remaining in the 2022 regular season. For now, the boss is happy, but he will never be satisfied. That's a good thing for the Mets, who are trying to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Read More:

- New York Mets Linked to These 3 Pitchers, Why It's Unlikely

- Steve Cohen Tweets Joke About Francisco Lindor Finger Injury

- Mets' Jacob deGrom Staying in New York, Could Throw Off Mound Soon

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.