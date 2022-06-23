Skip to main content
Klay Thompson, Peyton Manning and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed
Klay Thompson’s Brother, Trayce, Hits Monster Home Run in Cincinnati (Video)

The Thompson brothers have had a good last week in their designated sports.

The older brother, Warriors forward Klay, won his fourth NBA title in the last eight years with Golden State last Thursday after beating the Celtics in the finals.

The younger brother, Trayce, was traded to the Dodgers and then hit a monster home run the following Thursday against the Reds.

The home run ball went 401 feet and landed in the upper deck of Great American Ball Park.

Thompson’s home run was hit in the top of the ninth when the Dodgers already led 9–5 over the Reds. The home run was the last run of the game, giving Los Angeles a 10–5 win and a three-game sweep over Cincinnati. 

This Reds series was Thompson’s first with the Dodgers after struggling the last few years to find his footing on an MLB team. He previously played for the Dodgers in 2016 and ‘17, finishing with a two-season average of .207/.287/.407 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 RBI in 107 games.

The decision to trade for Thompson came after the Dodgers placed their star outfielder Mookie Betts on the 10-day IL list last week.

The 31-year-old has gone back-and-forth between the minor leagues and major leagues after dealing with various injuries in his eight-year career. He didn’t play in any MLB games during the 2019 and ‘20 seasons. 

The Cubs picked him up in 2021, but he only played 15 games for them. He was signed by the Padres earlier this season, but after six games, he was designated for assignment back in May. 

Thompson signed with the Tigers’ Triple A team the Mud Hens before the trade to the Dodgers, batting 299/.352/.639 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 19 RBI across 25 games. 

