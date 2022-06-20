Talk about an eventful day for the Thompson family.

On the same day as Klay Thompson and the rest of the Warriors celebrated the team’s 2022 NBA championship, Klay’s brother—MLB outfielder Trayce Thompson—has reportedly been traded to the Dodgers, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.

This would be Thompson’s second stint with Los Angeles. He spent the 2016 and ’17 seasons with the team after being traded to the Dodgers by the White Sox in December ’15. It was with the Dodgers that Thompson enjoyed his best big-league season when he batted .225/.302/.436 with 13 home runs in 80 games.

Thompson’s arrival comes after All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list with a cracked rib. The former MVP will be out indefinitely.

Thompson, 31, was a second-round pick by the White Sox in 2009. He has bounced around to eight different organizations, including two stints each with the Dodgers and White Sox. He began the ’22 season with the Padres before being designated for assignment in May, then signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers. In 42 games at Triple A this season, he’s hit .305/.365/.721 with 17 home runs.

