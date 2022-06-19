Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Dodgers Place Mookie Betts on IL With Cracked Rib

After being held out of the Dodgers lineup for a second straight game, star outfielder Mookie Betts is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Manager Dave Roberts announced following Saturday’s win over the Guardians that Betts has been placed on the injured list indefinitely after an MRI revealed a cracked rib. The five-time All-Star’s return timetable is to be determined.

Betts was a late scratch ahead of L.A.’s series opener against Cleveland on Friday due to a right rib contusion. Roberts confirmed afterwards that the 29-year-old suffered the injury following a collision with outfielder Cody Bellinger in the first inning of Wednesday’s home tilt against the Angels. Betts would stay in the game and go hitless in four at-bats in a 4–1 Dodgers win.

In 57 plate appearances this month, Betts was batting a .193 with just 11 hits, two home runs and seven RBI.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Despite his recent struggles at the plate, Betts’s injury obviously deals a devastating blow to L.A. as it attempts to right the ship amid a 7–8 showing in June. With 11 games remaining to close the month, the Dodgers (40–24) still remain in first place in the NL West, with the Padres (41–25) trailing close behind. 

On the year, Betts is slashing .273/.349/.535 with a team-best 17 home runs and an NL-leading 53 runs. 

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers

YOU MAY LIKE

Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) is congratulated following his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in game two of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena.
NHL

Avalanche Pour Seven Goals on Lightning for 2–0 Lead

The two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions were thumped 7–0 by the Avalanche in a stunning Game 2 blowout.

By Associated Press
Jun 18, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Ashcraft Told to Remove Wedding Band During Foreign Substance Check

The right-hander was informed of a newly-enforced MLB rule in an unexpected way on Saturday.

By Jelani Scott
FILE - Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, on Jan. 23, 2022, in Washington. The Wizards’ offseason hinges on what Beal ultimately does. With a player option next season, he can become a free agent, and although he indicated earlier this year he was leaning toward re-signing with Washington, there are certainly other teams that would gladly have him. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
NBA

Beal Says He’s Made a Decision About Future With Wizards

The three-time All-Star played only 40 games last season after suffering a season-ending wrist injury.

By Jelani Scott
A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center.
College Basketball

UNC Basketball Legend Lennie Rosenbluth Dies at 89

The three-time All-ACC talent led the Tar Heels to an undefeated season and the program’s first NCAA title in 1957.

By Jelani Scott
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Joel Dahmen plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Extra Mustard

U.S. Open Contender Joel Dahmen’s Car Was Missing After Friday Round

The 34-year-old’s car went missing after the second round at the U.S. Open. Here’s what happened.

By Mike McDaniel
Kentucky player Shaedon Sharpe warms up before the game against Mississippi State January 25, 2022. Kentucky Player Shaedon Sharpe
Extra Mustard

Shaedon Sharpe Says He’ll Be One of the Greatest NBA Players Ever

The Kentucky commit elected to redshirt his lone season with the program prior to declaring for the draft in April.

By Jelani Scott
Mick Schumacher, 2022 Canadian Grand Prix
Formula1

Mick Schumacher Records Best Qualifying Result in His F1 Career

The young German has had big shoes to fill as his father is seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

By Madeline Coleman
Sebastian Vettel
Formula1

Vettel Calls Out ‘Climate Crime’ Ahead of F1’s Canadian GP

The Aston Martin driver was seen wearing a shirt that highlighted “Canada’s climate crime” of mining tar sands.

By Madeline Coleman