Look: Fernando Tatis Jr. Takes First Batting Practice Since Surgery

Padres star Fernando Tatís Jr. participated in a full batting practice on Tuesday for the first time since his March surgery on his fractured left wrist.

The 23-year-old got the O.K. from his doctors at the end of June that he could begin swinging a bat again a couple weeks after, and that day came almost a month later.

The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reported that Tatís Jr. hit around a dozen baseballs over the wall to the left. Afterwards, the shortstop said his batting practice “looked good.”

Additionally, the shortstop told the Associated Press that “it felt normal.”

It’s still unknown when Tatís Jr. will make his official 2022 season debut, but Tuesday’s batting practice is a step in the right direction.

The All-Star originally was only expected to be out three months, meaning he would’ve made his return in June. However, his injury was reported as a “slow-healing injury,” which pushed back his return date. 

Needless to say, Padres fans are ready for their star shortstop to return to the field. San Diego (54–44) remains 10 games back behind the Dodgers as of Tuesday.

The 23-year-old is currently in his 14-year, $340 million contract that he signed during 2021 spring training. According to Spotrac, this is the fourth largest active MLB contract.

