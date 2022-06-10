Fernando Tatís Jr. still hasn’t made his 2022 season debut as he continues to recover from a fractured left wrist.

It was originally reported in March that the Padres shortstop would be out around three months. However, according to Sports Illustrated’s sources, Tatís Jr. is now expected to be out until July, at the earliest. His wrist is reportedly a “slow-healing injury.” It’s unclear if he’s expected before or after the All-Star break, which begins Friday, July 15 ahead of the July 19th game.

Tatís Jr. suffered the injury in the offseason, and then underwent surgery to repair the broken left wrist in mid-March.

The 23-year-old is currently in his 14-year, $330 million contract that he signed during 2021 spring training. According to Spotrac, this is the fourth largest active MLB contract.

The Padres haven’t struggled too much without their star shortstop in the lineup, though. The team is currently in second place in the NL West behind the Dodgers, while keeping a 35–22 record as of June 10.

Last season, Tatís Jr. became an All-Star for the first time in his three-year career thus far after finishing .282/.364/.611 in 130 games. He also hit 42 home runs, which was the fifth most in MLB.

