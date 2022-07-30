Musgrove, Padres ‘Close’ to Contract Extension Agreement, per Reports

The Padres and pitcher Joe Musgrove are closing in on a contract extension of five years and around $100 million, according to Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

After first breaking into MLB with the Astros, Musgrove was traded to the Pirates as part of the Gerrit Cole trade in 2018. Pittsburgh then sent to San Diego before the ’21 season in a three-team deal.

In a year-and-a-half with the Padres, Musgrove has accumulated a 2.97 ERA in 49 starts with the team, currently sitting just outside the top 10 this year with a 2.63 ERA. He made his first All-Star game this year and was set to hit free agency after the season ended.

The terms of the extension are similar to those of a few contracts pitchers got recently. Robbie Ray is in the first year of a five-year, $115 million contract with the Mariners, and Kevin Gausman received five-years, $110 million from the Blue Jays last offseason.

More MLB Coverage: