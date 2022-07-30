Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
Padres Frontrunners to Land All-Star Juan Soto
Padres Frontrunners to Land All-Star Juan Soto

Musgrove, Padres ‘Close’ to Contract Extension Agreement, per Reports

The Padres and pitcher Joe Musgrove are closing in on a contract extension of five years and around $100 million, according to Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

After first breaking into MLB with the Astros, Musgrove was traded to the Pirates as part of the Gerrit Cole trade in 2018. Pittsburgh then sent to San Diego before the ’21 season in a three-team deal.

In a year-and-a-half with the Padres, Musgrove has accumulated a 2.97 ERA in 49 starts with the team, currently sitting just outside the top 10 this year with a 2.63 ERA. He made his first All-Star game this year and was set to hit free agency after the season ended.

The terms of the extension are similar to those of a few contracts pitchers got recently. Robbie Ray is in the first year of a five-year, $115 million contract with the Mariners, and Kevin Gausman received five-years, $110 million from the Blue Jays last offseason.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks with media at Pac-12 media day.
College Football

Pac-12 Commish George Kliavkoff Confirms Alliance Is Over

The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC had a "gentlemen's agreement" that didn’t last long.

By Daniel Chavkin26 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before a AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out About ‘Weird’ Criticisms Black QBs Face

The Chiefs quarterback commented on criticisms he faces in light of Kyler Murray’s controversial contract clause.

By Mike McDaniel27 minutes ago
Kmaru Usman flexes at a weigh-in before a UFC fight.
MMA

Report: UFC Champ Usman to Appear in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

The defending welterweight champion is the newest Marvel cast member.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball up the court during the third quarter of a game against the Raptors.
NBA

NBA Launches Probe Into 76ers for Potential Tampering, per Report

The league’s review surrounds James Harden’s contract and subsequent free agency signings for the 76ers this summer, per the report from ESPN.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo claps his hands during a match.
Soccer

Ronaldo Seems to Confirm United Return: ‘Sunday, the King Plays’

The superstar forward teased his return on social media.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Jun 15, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (88) runs with the ball during minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
NFL

Metchie Addresses Texans in Wake of Leukemia Diagnosis

The Houston receiver is taking time off from football to focus on his health and recovery.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
josef-newgarden-indycar-explainer.jpg
Racing

Newgarden Qualifies 5th at Indy After Being Medically Cleared

The IndyCar driver was cleared by physicians after a hard crash last weekend at Iowa.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst catches a pass during training camp.
Play
NFL

NFL Training Camp Tour: Bengals Find C.J. Uzomah Replacement

Cincinnati is continuing to build a solid crew around quarterback Joe Burrow, as offseason additions have shored up the tight end position and the offensive line.

By Albert Breer2 hours ago