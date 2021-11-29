Report: Kevin Gausman Agrees to Five-Year Deal With Blue Jays

As MLB's hot stove continues to ramp up, the Blue Jays have apparently made a move for one of the most sought-after pitchers on the market.

Toronto is reportedly in agreement on a five-year, $110 million contract with right-hander Kevin Gausman, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. MLB Network's Jon Morosi had reported earlier that the two sides were nearing a deal before Passan delivered the terms.

Gausman, who turns 31 in January, has shined for the Giants for the past two seasons. As San Francisco ripped off a franchise-record 107 wins in 2021, Gausman put up a 14–6 record with a 2.81 ERA, making his first career All-Star team and finishing in sixth place in the National League Cy Young Award voting.

Drafted fourth overall in 2012, Gausman began his career with the Orioles, and though he showed flashes couldn't quite put everything together. His best year came in 2016, when he went 9–12 with a 3.61 ERA in 30 starts. Overall, he was 39–51 with a 4.22 ERA with Baltimore. He also briefly pitched for Atlanta and Cincinnati before landing in San Francisco.

The Blue Jays missed the playoffs in 2021 but compiled their highest win total (91) since 2015. A big reason why was the emergence of Robbie Ray, who signed a one-year deal last offseason but blossomed into one of the game's best pitchers, winning the American League Cy Young Award in the process. Ray is also a free agent this winter, and with Gausman now in tow for Toronto, re-signing Ray appears to be a slim possibility.

More MLB Coverage