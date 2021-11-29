Report: 2021 Cy Young Award Winner Robbie Ray Finalizing Deal With Mariners

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray is finalizing a five-year deal worth $115 million with the Mariners, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The contract includes an opt-out after the third season.

Ray, 30, led the AL in ERA (2.84), strikeouts (248), WHIP (1.05) and innings pitched (193.1), with a 13–7 record over 32 starts with the Blue Jays last season.

He took home the league's top pitching honor after receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes.

His stellar performance came after Ray struggled in 2020, allowing a 6.62 ERA between stints with Arizona and Toronto and a 7.8 walks per nine innings rate. Last season also marked the first time Ray kept his ERA under 3.00.

Still, in joining the Mariners, he will immediately bolster the rotation of a possible playoff team. Seattle went 90–72 last season, missing out on the AL wild-card round by two games. The Mariners had already made at least one impact move this offseason, acquiring All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier in a trade with the Padres.

