Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
San Diego Padres Making Moves Ahead of Trade Deadline
San Diego Padres Making Moves Ahead of Trade Deadline

Padres Acquire Juan Soto in Blockbuster Trade Deal With Nationals, per Report

The Padres have executed the blockbuster of the summer, acquiring Juan Soto in a trade with the Nationals just hours before Tuesday’s deadline, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

The deal ends weeks of speculation about Soto’s future in baseball as the 23-year-old superstar will leave the nation’s capital and make way for San Diego.

Soto won’t be the only National involved in the trade as Morosi reports that first baseman Josh Bell will be on the move as well. Washington will receive a haul of prospects in return, including shortstop CJ Abrams, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood and pitchers Jarlin Susana and Mackenzie Gore. 

Whispers about a Soto trade began to ramp up when the two-time All-Star reportedly turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer from the Nationals in mid-July. As a result, Washington began to field calls for their star outfielder, who has spent his entire career in D.C. since making his debut in 2018.

The initial report from The Athletic about the Nationals and Soto being far apart on an extension caught the 23-year-old by surprise. Soto said it felt “really uncomfortable” to hit the trade market, acknowledging that he hoped to stay in Washington but that the decision was out of his hands.

“It would be pretty tough ’cause I see myself in a good spot here,” he said on Sunday, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. “I feel good in the city, I [brought] a championship here. I’m a winning player and I will do anything to win. I would love to stay here. I would be more than glad, but at the end of the day I don’t make decisions. 

“I’m just here to play, to give my 100% every day on the field and everywhere I go.”

Soto has already built quite the resume since landing in Washington. He was a member of the Nationals’ 2019 World Series championship team and made the NL All-Star team in ’21 and ’22. He also won this year’s Home Run Derby in late July, just a few weeks before getting traded.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

This season, Soto is slashing .246/.408/.485 with 21 home runs and 46 RBI in 100 games played. He homered off of Mets ace and former Nats teammate Max Scherzer Monday night, in what turned out to be his 119th, and last, home run with Washington.

Bell has been one of the other few bright spots for the Nationals this season, playing in all but one game for the team in 2022. He’s racked up hitting splits of .301/.384/.492 with 14 home runs and a team-high 57 RBI.

Despite the production from their stars, the Nationals have labored along to an MLB-worst 35–69 record and are expected to begin a multi-year rebuild following the trade. The club will be well-positioned to do so after landing a quintet of top prospects from San Diego. 

Meanwhile, the Padres will add Soto and Bell and instantly improve their chances in the pennant race. The club already boosted its bullpen in a major way prior to the deadline, striking a deal with the Brewers to land closer Josh Hader on Monday.

San Diego is currently 58–46, a full 12 games behind the NL West-leading Dodgers, but remains among the frontrunners to land one of the league’s three Wild Card spots.

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Everything You Need to Know Before the MLB Trade Deadline 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

juan soto
Play
MLB

Padres Close to Getting Juan Soto: Live Updates and Analysis

Emma Baccellieri and Matt Martell will be hanging out here talking baseball while providing updates, analysis and silly commentary. Follow along!

By Emma Baccellieri and Matt Martell1 hour ago
Separate photos of Roger Goodell at a podium during the draft and Deshaun Watson at a press conference
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Ruling Calls Out NFL’s Past Inconsistencies

Suspension makes it clear: Arbitrator Sue L. Robinson is calling for the NFL to wake up and improve both its understanding and policies surrounding sexual harassment, assault and misconduct.

By Conor Orr2 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton holds onto his hat after finishing second at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
NFL

F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Joins Broncos Ownership Group

The seven-time world champion is making his foray into the world of the NFL.

By Zach Koons6 minutes ago
Nick Chubb
Play
Fantasy

Best Fantasy Big Play Bonus Scoring Players

These players delivered explosive plays last year and would be perfect in a big play bonus league.

By Michael Fabiano9 minutes ago
USWNT-England-Friendly
Play
Soccer

USWNT Set for October Friendly vs. European Champion England

It’ll be world champ vs. European champ at Wembley—as long as the Lionesses take care of World Cup qualification in their next window.

By Avi Creditor17 minutes ago
Boogie Fland
Play
College Basketball

Boogie Fland in No Rush After Big Offers from Auburn, UNC

Fland had his most productive summer to date, starring in the Nike EYBL and winning a gold medal with USA Basketball.

By Jason Jordan34 minutes ago
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green
NBA

Assessing the NBA’s Contract Extension Landscape

Which players are most likely to ink contract extensions before the start of next season?

By Michael Shapiro1 hour ago
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) participate in training camp practice
NFL

Jags’ QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Etienne to Sit Hall of Fame Game

Jacksonville’s young offensive duo will spend Thursday’s preseason opener on the sidelines.

By Zach Koons47 minutes ago