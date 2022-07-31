Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Juan Soto: ‘It Feels Weird’ Being a Part of Trade Talks

With MLB’s trade deadline less than three days away, star outfielder Juan Soto reflected on his time with the Nationals amid ongoing rumors concerning his future.

The 23-year-old’s name has been frequently involved in trade rumors over the past two weeks after reportedly turning down a record 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer earlier this month. As Washington continues to field calls and offers for the two-time All-Star, Soto said Saturday it has been “weird” to be involved in such conversations. 

“It’s been crazy,” he told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. “It feels weird to be in all these talks. All these teams fighting for me, it‘s just been crazy.”

The latest news regarding emerging frontrunners in a possible blockbuster deal for Soto came from The Athletic’s Jim Bowden on Friday. Bowden reported the Padres and Cardinals are currently viewed as the favored landing spots among the four teams believed to be in the mix to acquire the young standout. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Soto, who previously said it feels “really uncomfortable” to be on the trade market, discussed with Rosenthal how difficult it would be for him to ultimately leave the Nationals. The 2019 World Series champion has spent his entire career in D.C. since debuting in 2018.

“It would be pretty tough ’cause I see myself in a good spot here,” he said. “I feel good in the city, I [brought] a championship here. I’m a winning player and I will do anything to win. I would love to stay here. I would be more than glad, but at the end of the day I don’t make decisions. 

“I’m just here to play, to give my 100% every day on the field and everywhere I go.”

As Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline draws near, the rumor mill will likely see an influx of activity, which may include a seismic move involving Soto. 

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals

YOU MAY LIKE

Amanda Nunes of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-in at American Airlines Center on July 29, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
MMA

UFC 277 Live Blog: Nunes, Peña Set for Headline Bout

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña headline UFC 277 in a matchup for the women’s bantamweight title.

By Justin Barrasso2 hours ago
Paolo Banchero walks the floor before the start of the the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. Banchero was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NBA

Magic’s Banchero, T-Wolves’ McDaniels Drop 50 Points at Pro-Am

The young standouts stole the show in a contest that also featured a big game from Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
jake-paul
Boxing

Paul, Rahman Jr. Fight Canceled Because of Weight Problems

The anticipated Aug. 6 bout will not take place after Hasim Rahman Jr. was unwilling to meet the fight’s contracted weight limit.

By Jelani Scott2 hours ago
Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina (1) walks during the first half against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place.
Soccer

Report: U.S. GK Gabriel Slonina to Transfer to Chelsea

The 18-year-old U.S. international will make the move to London after the conclusion of the MLS season.

By Marcus Krum4 hours ago
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7)
MLB

White Sox’s Anderson Suspended Three Games for Umpire Contact

The two-time All-Star was ejected after his altercation with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley during Friday’s game against the Athletics.

By Jelani Scott4 hours ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Extra Mustard

Liverpool Fan Has Klopp Sign Leg for Him to Get Tattooed

The Reds coach made one Liverpool fan’s dream come true after Saturday’s Community Shield victory.

By Wilton Jackson4 hours ago
Julianna Pena steps on the scale for the ceremonial weigh-in at American Airlines Center for UFC 277
Extra Mustard

Pena’s Daughter Backed Her Up in Final Face-Off Ahead of UFC 277

The reigning bantamweight champion had a little extra security in her corner ahead of her anticipated rematch against Amanda Nunes.

By Jelani Scott5 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs a drill during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Play
NFL

Watch: Tagovailoa Launches 65-Yard Dart to Tyreek Hill

A deep ball from the Dolphins quarterback to Hill had fans excited on Saturday.

By Wilton Jackson5 hours ago