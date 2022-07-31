Juan Soto: ‘It Feels Weird’ Being a Part of Trade Talks

With MLB’s trade deadline less than three days away, star outfielder Juan Soto reflected on his time with the Nationals amid ongoing rumors concerning his future.

The 23-year-old’s name has been frequently involved in trade rumors over the past two weeks after reportedly turning down a record 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer earlier this month. As Washington continues to field calls and offers for the two-time All-Star, Soto said Saturday it has been “weird” to be involved in such conversations.

“It’s been crazy,” he told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. “It feels weird to be in all these talks. All these teams fighting for me, it‘s just been crazy.”

The latest news regarding emerging frontrunners in a possible blockbuster deal for Soto came from The Athletic’s Jim Bowden on Friday. Bowden reported the Padres and Cardinals are currently viewed as the favored landing spots among the four teams believed to be in the mix to acquire the young standout.

Soto, who previously said it feels “really uncomfortable” to be on the trade market, discussed with Rosenthal how difficult it would be for him to ultimately leave the Nationals. The 2019 World Series champion has spent his entire career in D.C. since debuting in 2018.

“It would be pretty tough ’cause I see myself in a good spot here,” he said. “I feel good in the city, I [brought] a championship here. I’m a winning player and I will do anything to win. I would love to stay here. I would be more than glad, but at the end of the day I don’t make decisions.

“I’m just here to play, to give my 100% every day on the field and everywhere I go.”

As Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline draws near, the rumor mill will likely see an influx of activity, which may include a seismic move involving Soto.

